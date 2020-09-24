Snyder to Drive Financing for Spin-Out of Clinical-Stage Drug Programs

DisperSol Technologies LLC announced today that its Board of Directors has appointed David S. Snyder as its Chief Financial Officer effective October 1, 2020.

“David Snyder is a highly accomplished pharmaceutical finance executive with extensive experience in managing the finances and growth of life science businesses,” said Dr. Edward Rudnic, CEO of DisperSol Technologies. “We are delighted to announce the appointment of David to provide financial leadership to our rapidly growing company and to help drive the upcoming spin-out of DisperSol’s product pipeline assets.”

“It is a unique opportunity to join the DisperSol team and help build on the impressive achievements made to date,” said David S. Snyder. “With one product in Phase II trials, two in Phase I and a robust preclinical pipeline, DisperSol distinguishes itself by the productivity of its drug development platform. I look forward to being part of the team and advancing the company’s financial strategy as we secure the private and public capital to bring our therapeutic products to patients.”

Mr. Snyder has over 30 years of experience in general and financial management of private and public businesses. Most recently, Mr. Snyder was Chief Financial Officer of Exicure, Inc., a NASDAQ-listed clinical stage biotechnology company. Prior to Exicure, Mr. Snyder was Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Cellular Dynamics International, Inc. (CDI), a NASDAQ-listed company developing human cells used in drug discovery, toxicity testing, stem cell banking, and cell therapies. Prior to CDI’s acquisition by FujiFilm, Mr. Snyder was responsible for all financial functions, human resources and general administration. Mr. Snyder previously served as Senior Vice President of Finance, Site Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Roche NimbleGen from 2007 to 2008. From 2006 to 2007, he served as Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of NimbleGen Systems, Inc. At NimbleGen, Mr. Snyder helped prepare the company for an IPO and then helped manage the sale of NimbleGen to Roche. Prior to NimbleGen, he was the Chief Financial Officer of a variety of public and private companies within software, real estate, and diversified manufacturing industries. Mr. Snyder has served as a director of Invenra, Inc. since 2012. He also served on the Board of Trustees of Ottawa University from 2012 to 2014.

Mr. Snyder received a B.A., summa cum laude, from Ottawa University and an M.B.A. with high honors from the Harvard Business School, where he was designated a George Fisher Baker Scholar.

About DisperSol Technologies

DisperSol is a clinical-stage drug development company focused on developing new treatments for patients utilizing its proprietary KinetiSol® technology platform. KinetiSol has proven capable of creating novel therapeutics from poorly bioavailable drugs to deliver unique clinical benefits to patients. The platform enables a drug development path forward to patients when other options fail to make a difference. DisperSol’s active programs include, DST-0509 in late Phase II for iron overload disorder, DST-2970 in mid-Phase 1 for refractory metastatic prostate cancer and DST-8294 for treatment of antiphospholipid syndrome. Additional earlier-stage programs include, DST-0058 and DST-5407, which are both scheduled to enter clinical trials in 2021 for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and non-squamous non-small cell lung cancer, respectively.

