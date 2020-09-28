Banking Transformation Veteran to Lead Next Stage of Company Growth

NYMBUS®, a leading provider of banking technology solutions, today announced the Board of Directors has appointed Jeffery Kendall to serve as the company’s Chief Executive Officer, effective October 1, 2020. Kendall succeeds the company’s founder, Scott Killoh, who will continue to serve as Executive Chairman of the Board and trusted advisor to the management team.

Kendall is an experienced leader in the digital technology space, bringing a depth of operational knowledge along with a proven track record of scaling high growth companies. Notably, he served as the Executive Vice President and General Manager of Kony DBX where he grew the digital banking division by 500 percent in two and a half years, leading to an acquisition by Temenos in 2019 for $520 million.

In his new role, Kendall will help NYMBUS further capitalize on the massive opportunity presented by a fintech market that continues to explode in growth and is in top demand as financial institutions are seeking digital transformation. A unique alternative to the legacy business model, NYMBUS has disrupted the industry by enabling risk-free solutions for traditional banks and credit unions to rapidly innovate, digitize and grow their businesses.

“With over a decade of investment in our award-winning portfolio and rising customer success, NYMBUS is poised to become a fintech market leader,” said Killoh. “Jeffery’s strong domain and go-to-market expertise delivers the right leadership at this critical time when more financial institutions are seeking our proven and risk-free strategies to quickly digitize their banking operations and customer-facing channels.”

As Executive Chairman, Killoh will continue to lead operations and be actively involved in NYMBUS’ market advancement. He will chair the board of directors, act as an advisor to Kendall and be involved in the company’s long-term business strategy.

Added Peter Sobiloff, Managing Director at Insight Partners and NYMBUS board member: “Jeffery’s phenomenal business-scaling track record, combined with a deep understanding of the digital banking market and its customers, make him the clear choice to accelerate the company’s continued growth and expansion. On behalf of the entire board, we look forward to working closely with Jeffery as he helps take NYMBUS to the next level.”

“I am honored to join this exceptional team,” said Kendall. “In record time, NYMBUS has already delivered over 25 successful customer deployments. This is a powerful validation of the efficacy of our robust software and solutions, and the trajectory for continued success and growth by remaining focused on serving our clients, creating significant value for our shareholders and providing exceptional opportunities for our employees.”

About NYMBUS

A revolutionary alternative to the legacy business model, NYMBUS has disrupted the financial services market by enabling risk-free solutions for digital innovation and growth. With NYMBUS, any size financial institution can launch a full-service digital bank in under 45 days, convert an existing bank or credit union to our award-winning technology and services ecosystem, and innovate with new financial solutions to massive scale at a safe, deliberate pace. Whichever growth strategy is right for you, NYMBUS buys back decades of lost time and guarantees zero risk to engage and support the entire digital customer journey.

