CBD is just as useful for dogs as it is for humans.

Dogs experience all the same problems with joint pain, inflammation, anxiety, and more.

This is why a lot of people are reaching for a bottle of (non-psychoactive) CBD oil to help their beloved animals experience a higher quality of life — especially as they get older.

It’s important to understand that not all CBD oils are safe for dogs, and many more simply aren’t worth the money.

Here, we’ll break down three of the best dog-friendly CBD oils available, and cover some of the basics about how to use CBD oil with your dog safely.

Best CBD oil for dogs: Best CBD brands in 2020

Royal CBD – Award-winning, Best CBD oil for dogs

– Award-winning, Best CBD oil for dogs Gold Bee – Runner-Up, Quality product at a good price

– Runner-Up, Quality product at a good price Blessed CBD – Potent CBD, but only ships to the U.K.

1. Royal CBD Pet Oil — Best CBD Oil For Canines

Product Details:

Total CBD 125 mg – 500 mg Available Flavors Bacon Potency (mg/mL) 4 – 16.6 mg/mL Extract Type Full-Spectrum

When shopping for CBD products for your dog, it helps to look for companies that have a longstanding track record and plenty of happy customers behind it. This is the easiest way to avoid wasting your money on CBD oils that simply don’t offer enough active CBD to provide any real benefits.

Royal CBD is one of those brands.

This company is one of the most popular CBD brands in the United States, with plenty of brand mentions, recommendations, and customer reviews.

For example, you’ll find mentions of Royal CBD as the top-rated CBD brand on publications including CFAH, Weed News, Raising Spot, Isum, and We Be High to name a few.

Even CBD-industry experts have recommended Royal CBD oils — often citing the brands transparency, rigorous quality control standards, and top-notch customer service. A few examples of recommendations include Metro Times, LA Weekly, Observer, SF Weekly, Orlando Weekly.

Royal CBD offers three different potencies to choose from — which allows you to select the product that best suits the size of your animal.

Here’s a general breakdown of what oils to use for your dogs:

2 – 15 pounds — 125 mg CBD oil

125 mg CBD oil 15 – 30 pounds — 250 mg CBD oil

250 mg CBD oil 30+ pounds — 500 mg CBD oil

2. Gold Bee CBD Oil — Runner-Up, Best Organic Pet Oil

Product Details:

Total CBD 300 mg – 1200 mg Available Flavors Unflavored, Honey Potency (mg/mL) 10 – 40 mg/mL Extract Type Full-Spectrum

Gold Bee is a relative newcomer to the CBD market — but they’ve already been making a name for themselves.

Prior to selling CBD oils, Gold Bee sold organically-grown superfoods and wildflower honey. The founder got into using CBD oil himself and developed an innovative method for extracting the active ingredients of the plant. The method uses small-batch, slow diffusion extraction to maintain as much of the sensitive terpenes as possible.

These terpenes offer additional benefits to the oil. Some improve absorption of the active ingredients, others offer their own pain-killing, anti-inflammatory, or anti-anxiety benefits.

Gold Bee CBD Oils come in two different sizes to best match the size of your dog (or cat).

2 – 15 pounds (dogs & cats) — 300 mg CBD oil

300 mg CBD oil 15 – 30 pounds (dogs & cats) — 300 mg CBD oil

300 mg CBD oil 30+ pounds (dogs) — 600 mg CBD oil

3. Blessed CBD Oil — The U.K.’s Best CBD Oil

Product Details:

Total CBD 500 mg – 1800 mg Available Flavors Unflavored Potency (mg/mL) 50 – 180 mg/mL Extract Type Full-Spectrum

Blessed CBD is a U.K.-based company — but we’ve included them on our list for people living outside the United States.

This company doesn’t sell a “pet-specific” CBD oil — however, the regular line of oils is perfectly safe for use with dogs.

The only real difference between a pet oil and a regular CBD oil is that dog oils tend to have a lower maximum potency and come with dog-friendly flavors.

All Blessed CBD oils come without any flavor, so you can mix the oil in with your pets food and they’re not likely to even notice it at all.

As for the potency, make sure to choose either the 500 mg or 1000 mg oils depending on the size of your dog. For most pet owners, the 1800 mg option is going to be too strong.

Here are some recommendations for which oil to use depending on the size of your dog:

2 – 15 pounds — 500 mg CBD oil

— 500 mg CBD oil 15 – 60 pounds — 500 mg CBD oil

— 500 mg CBD oil 60+ pounds — 1000 mg CBD oil

Keep in mind, with Blessed CBD, each bottle is only 15 mL — rather than the 30 mL bottle most American CBD companies offer. This means that 500 mg in these smaller bottles is going to produce a much more potent oil than a 500 mg CBD oil offered in a 30 mL bottle.

Each drop of the 500 mg bottle of Blessed CBD oil delivers about 1 mg of CBD.

Guide to using CBD oil with dogs safely

CBD is a perfectly safe health supplement for dogs. It won’t make them high, and it’s unlikely to cause anything more than mild side effects — such as fatigue or nausea, said David Axelrod, founder of Puppy Pie, a company dedicated to provide the best products for your pets.

However, there are still some risks that come along with using CBD oil with dogs — especially if your dog has underlying health conditions, or is using other medications. Always speak with your vet if you want to give CBD oil a try with your dog to manage any health conditions.

How much CBD oil should I give my dog?

The optimal dose of CBD will vary from one dog to the next. The ideal dose depends on your dog’s age, severity of symptoms, weight, and breed.

Using CBD oil for the first time with your pet will require a little bit of trial and error to find the ideal dose. You can find the general dosage range for your dog based on their weight. The dose of CBD oil for dogs is usually around 2 – 5 mg for small dogs (2 – 15 pounds), 5 – 15 mg for medium dogs (15 – 60 pounds), and 15 – 40 mg for large dogs (over 60 pounds).

Start at the low-end of the dose and increase each dose by 1 mg each day until you find a dose that works for them. You’ll be able to tell when it’s working when the symptoms start to go away or your dogs start acting like him or herself again.

Potential side effects of CBD oil for dogs

CBD is considered safe for dogs, and it’s unlikely there will be any side effects — however, side effects are always a possibility with any health supplement.

Here are the potential side effects of CBD oil in dogs:

Indigestion

Dizziness

Fatigue

Nausea/Vomiting (rare)

Dry mouth

Diarrhea

Poor appetite

Skin rash (rare)

It’s always a good idea to start with a smaller dose of CBD oil when first using it with your dog to see how they respond before increasing the dose.

How to give CBD oil to dogs

So now that you have an idea of how much CBD oil to give your dog, what’s the best way to administer it?

Many people choose to go the most direct route and simply squeeze a few drops directly into their dog’s mouth. You can then hold their mouth closed for a second or two to make sure they swallow it. This is the best way to give CBD oil to dogs to ensure they take the whole dose.

Another popular method, which is a little bit easier, is to simply mix a dose of CBD oil in with their food. This method is usually better, but some picky animals may turn their nose up at the CBD oil-infused food.

You can get around this issue by ordering CBD oils that come in a dog-friendly flavor like bacon, beef, or chicken.

The benefits of full-spectrum CBD oil for dogs

There are three main types of CBD oils you can buy when shopping for your dog — CBD isolate, broad-spectrum, and full-spectrum.

It’s better to go for a quality full-spectrum product because it contains the entire array of cannabis-derived terpenes as well as various bioactive cannabinoids.

Cannabis terpenes offer a variety of therapeutic benefits to the CBD oil — making these much stronger overall than their CBD isolate counterparts. Some terpenes are analgesic, others boost the relaxing and anti-anxiety effects of the oil.

You can also buy cannabis terpenes from companies like Finest Labs and add a few drops to make the CBD oils you’re using even more effective for the specific condition you aim to treat.

Final thoughts: Best CBD oil for dogs

Dog owners all over the world are using CBD oil to help with joint and hip pain, indigestion, inflammatory conditions, and anxiety.

It’s best to always source your CBD oil from a reputable manufacturer to avoid wasting your money on CBD oils that don’t work.

It’s also important to match the potency of the CBD oil you plan on using with the size of your dog. For example, you won’t want to use an ultra-high potency 2500 mg CBD oil with a small chihuahua — the ideal dose for an oil like this with such a small dog would be less than a single drop (which isn’t easy to administer).

If you want a quick recommendation for the best CBD oil to use for your dog, check out the full-spectrum pet oil range sold at Royal CBD, or the organic CBD oils made by Gold Bee. Both companies offer an excellent pet-friendly CBD oil range at a fair and affordable price.

