Boost and Visa to provide commercial cardholders and their suppliers flexible and dynamic pricing options to increase commercial card use and acceptance

Boost Payment Solutions, Inc., the leader in optimizing the use and acceptance of commercial cards, announced today a strategic collaboration with Visa to provide Visa commercial card issuers, cardholders and suppliers with payment flexibility, straight through processing (STP) and automated reconciliation to expand commercial card use and acceptance.

“Visa’s partnership with Boost will expand the universe of suppliers that accept Visa commercial card products,” said Abhishek, Vice President, Global Head B2B Acceptance, Visa Business Solutions. “Boost’s innovative approach to commercial card payments creates an opportunity for businesses to pay invoices with Visa commercial card products and realize payment automation benefits through a wide network of accepting suppliers.”

Boost, the only FinTech acquirer exclusively focused on B2B payments, is uniquely positioned to serve Visa commercial card customers through its proprietary technologies and market positioning. Through Boost’s Dynamic Boost® platform, which utilizes rules-based pricing for commercial card payments, along with Boost’s proprietary Straight-Through Processing (STP) platform, Boost Intercept®, participating Visa cardholders now have access to flexible pricing models that encourage card acceptance from suppliers that have historically been resistant to pre-set pricing and manual processes often associated with commercial card acceptance.

“We’re very excited to partner with Visa and to offer their clients Boost’s peerless product suite designed to deliver both economic and ergonomic efficiencies on both sides of a B2B transaction,” said Dean M. Leavitt, Founder and CEO of Boost Payment Solutions. “We look forward to helping Visa’s commercial clients grow their card programs by maximizing commercial card acceptance through Boost’s technology-enabled solutions and time-tested supplier enrollment processes.”

About Boost

As the leader in B2B electronic payments, Boost optimizes how commercial card payments are initiated, processed, received and reported. Boost’s technical innovations have transformed commercial cards into a cost effective, scalable and secure alternative to traditional checks, wires and ACH. Boost features a global footprint that serves a broad spectrum of industries. Boost was founded in 2009, and is headquartered in New York, NY. Please visit us at www.boostb2b.com.

