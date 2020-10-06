When you own and run your own business, you’ve undoubtedly got a lot on your plate. In the back of your mind, you know that having a strong website is important for the longevity of your company. But have you really considered that nowadays, almost every single person has to look online first to interact with your business at all? It’s time to find your target audience and stand out online.

While website builders are all over the place these days, it’s unusual to find one that allows you to easily navigate the interface and also helps you create a page that will increase sales and looks amazing. Enter Sparkle Pro, the powerful Mac app that provides every tool imaginable to build wonderful and reliable websites.

With a comprehensive yet easy-to-use interface, Sparkle Pro sidelines the confusing in-depth features most website users employ to help you assemble a site that works best for your brand, regardless of your coding experience — even if there is none.

Featuring built-in SEO, embed and extend options, social, sharing, maps, and auto-optimization, Sparkle Pro excels when it comes to aesthetically pleasing, fast-loading, SEO-optimized e-commerce sites. Before you know it, you’ll have a site you’ll be proud to plug all over the web and on social media. Don’t take it from us: listen to the users who rated the app 4.75 stars on MacUpdate.

For a limited time, you can grab a lifetime license to Sparkle Pro for only $49.99, 51 percent off the normal price of $119.

VentureBeat Deals is a partnership between VentureBeat and StackCommerce. This post does not constitute editorial endorsement. If you have any questions about the products you see here or previous purchases, please contact StackCommerce support here.