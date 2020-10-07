LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–October 7, 2020–

OvareVentures today announced its multifaceted investment in BalmLabs, a DTC skincare company that offers plant-based, science-driven solutions for the unique needs of adult acne-prone skin. This investment will utilize the full range of brand building expertise of OvareGroup’s company network to offer a unique suite of content solutions for BalmLabs. OvareVentures will provide capital investment and several OvareGroup companies will provide creative and marketing services, including marketing strategy, media buying and creative development to propel and scale BalmLabs’ quickly growing business.

BalmLabs’ CEO and Founder Sarah Waldock said “BalmLabs delivers a first-of-its-kind solution for a problem that has skyrocketed to epidemic proportions in recent years, especially with adult women. We are excited to work with OvareVentures in our quest to become the trusted skincare solution for adult acne-prone skin.”

BalmLabs was established by Ms. Waldock and Harvard-educated, LA-based dermatologist Dr. Robin Schaffran in an effort to disrupt the acne treatment market. Dr. Schaffran led the formulation of its hero product – the ClearBalm 3-Step System – to be gentle enough for all skin tones, featuring innovative plant-based actives versus harsh and stripping ingredients, including benzoyl peroxide and salicylic acid, which are commonly found in traditional acne treatments. ClearBalm guarantees visible results in four weeks, tackling breakouts while reducing the appearance of fine lines, irritation, pores and uneven skin tone. Its gentle yet effective skincare solution has been embraced by top beauty editors and publications across the country, including Vogue, Refinery29, Esquire, Martha Stewart and Shape magazine.

“We are always looking for growing companies run by great founders; BalmLabs’ leadership team and innovative product made it a natural fit for us. In a category filled with endless options and promises of instant results, BalmLabs’ science-driven, plant-based products are truly differentiated,” noted John Paulson, president and CRO of OvareGroup. “We believe the right services can be just as valuable as cash to a growing company and are looking forward to applying our combined strengths to support Sarah and her team in taking BalmLabs to the next level,” Paulson added. In addition to capital investment and creative services, BalmLabs will gain the support of John Paulson as a member of its Board of Trustees.

The BalmLabs partnership will be led by Toronto-based Reunion Inc. as agency of record and will leverage the full power of the OvareGroup, including the creative strategy leadership of Badge Design, and the performance marketing expertise of Scoppechio, with The 3 providing animation, video and photography services.

About OvareVentures

OvareVentures is a dedicated growth initiative of OvareGroup. OvareVentures builds, acquires and invests in businesses that can benefit from the working synergy of the OvareGroup suite of services. OvareVentures aligns with companies through direct investment or work equity positions to realize business opportunities and increase ROI. Learn more at ovareventures.com.

About BalmLabs

BalmLabs designs plant-based, science-driven skincare solutions for adult acne-prone skin. Formulated for the specific needs of sensitive adult skin, BalmLabs’ breakthrough 3-Step System, ClearBalm, replaces the harsh, drying ingredients commonly found in acne treatments with an innovative blend of new, gentle actives that effectively battle breakouts AND fine lines. Heralded by Vogue magazine as its top pick for “the best acne treatments,” BalmLabs is disrupting traditional teen-oriented treatments with a clean, grown-up skincare regime that works. Learn more at thisisbalm.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201007005620/en/

Kate Gray, 502.214.2906, k.gray@ovaregroup.com