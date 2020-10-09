Presented by Capital One

Over the last six months, the way in which consumers have purchased goods has changed tremendously. Many traditional retail establishments have closed their doors, encouraging shoppers to take their business online.

Just how much has online shopping increased in recent months? In the COVID-19 era, ecommerce levels are tracking above average holiday spending with $93.9 billion extra spent online since March, compared to projections from the beginning of the year. In conjunction with this significant increase, online shopping fraud has also spiked, resulting in a staggering $12.67M in losses since January, according to the FTC. These findings beg the question: How can consumers protect themselves against scams in an increasingly ecommerce world?

By building and investing in digital tools like Eno and Capital One Shopping, Capital One is creating a digital banking experience that provides customers with the tools and resources they need to have confidence and control of their finances. In a time when consumers are shopping online more and more, Capital One is providing a seamless and frictionless experience by leveraging the power of machine learning, making it easier and more secure for customers to shop and pay online.

Virtual card numbers from Eno help protect your credit card account online

Long before the 2020 pandemic, Capital One has been on a mission to build better relationships between customers and their money. Every customer deserves to feel like their credit card information is safe when shopping online. That’s where virtual card numbers from Eno, your Capital One assistant, can help.

Here’s how it works: first, you install the Eno browser extension. The next time you’re checking out online, Eno will appear and provide a unique, merchant-specific virtual card number that disguises your actual card number. This means no more getting up to grab a physical card — you can make a purchase from the comfort of your couch. Eno is right there, in-browser, to create a more seamless and safer online shopping experience.

Proactive Eno insights offer greater peace of mind

In addition to virtual card numbers, Eno from Capital One helps customers stay informed about their account activities. Customers can feel more secure knowing their accounts are being monitored 24/7. Fraud notifications from Eno help provide an added layer of protection, especially when shopping online.

In addition to spotting potential fraud, Eno also notifies customers of merchant credits, double charges, and more, so customers can find peace of mind knowing that even the smallest discrepancies are not overlooked. For example, say you purchase an item online. You receive the purchase in the mail and it wasn’t what you were expecting, so you decide to return it. Eno will notify you when that merchant credit hits your account so that you can be confident your balance is accurate and up-to-date when it comes time to make your next payment.

Machine learning helps customers find the best deals

When shopping online, no one can deny that finding the best deal is rewarding. Especially with current economic conditions, many are stretching funds and every dollar counts.

That’s where a digital tool, like Capital One Shopping, can help consumers with online shopping. Built using machine learning technologies, Capital One Shopping automates the due diligence shoppers have traditionally manually performed to search for the best deals. Capital One Shopping assesses price comparisons and coupons, all in one tool.

After installing Capital One Shopping in your browser, Capital One Shopping will automatically search for, test, and apply the best available coupon codes at checkout while you are shopping online at more than 30,000 retailers. This assessment happens instantly, in as little as 2-3 seconds, alleviating the tension and cognitive load customers may experience about whether they’re getting the best deal.

Added bonus: Capital One Shopping is free for all U.S. consumers to use, not just Capital One customers. Not to mention, consumers take home 100% of what they save on their retail purchases.

Confidence and control are key

In a payments world that seems to change almost daily, it is important to utilize digital tools that can help you get the most out of your money. Thanks to resources like Eno and Capital One Shopping, Capital One customers can enjoy more control and peace of mind when it comes to their finances. No matter where consumers shop online, they can feel confident knowing that the latest in machine learning and AI technology has their back, helping to ensure their shopping experience is secure and seamless before, during, and after checkout.

Manan K. Mahadevia is Managing Vice President, U.S. Card at Capital One.

Eno is learning all the time, and may not catch everything. Eno service outages may occur. Capital One customers are responsible for regularly checking their account statements. Web access is needed to use mobile banking. Check with your service provider for details on specific fees and charges. Texting with Eno means you agree to chat about your account over SMS and receive recurring messages. Message and data rates may apply. Mobile phone carrier fees for text messages may apply.

Some or all Eno features may not be available to all Capital One customers, depending on the types of accounts held. For example, certain bank accounts are not eligible to text with Eno, and Eno email notifications, app notifications, and virtual card numbers (Eno in browser) may not be available for certain credit cards.

The Eno browser extension for virtual card numbers is only available in certain web browsers and enrollment is required. Virtual card numbers are not available for debit cards and some credit cards.

