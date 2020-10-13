PARIS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–October 13, 2020–

Yseop, a pioneer in Natural Language Generation (NLG) and world-leading AI software company, today announces the expansion of its Strategic Committee. In this Covid 19 economic context, Yseop’s growth has been fueled by the strong demand from companies for report automation technology to gain in efficiency while lowering their costs, both in the finance industry and the pharmaceutical industry. The rich experience of its new members will allow Yseop to benefit from additional strategic support to keep growing in Europe and the US.

New Strategic Committee members:

Benoît Claveranne, CEO at AXA International & New Markets – With 18 years of successfully planning, advising and execution of ambitious and innovative commercial plans across the globe in a variety of organizations, from small firms to multinationals and governments, Benoît brings his hands-on experience and strategic thinking to the committee.

Mathieu Morand, Investment Manager at Wille Finance – Wille Finance is a multi-family office with an entrepreneurial spirit, focusing on private equity, real estate, digital media and listed assets, and has recently invested in Yseop. Mathieu, who has instigated and led direct equity investments in numerous technology start-ups, represents Wille Finance on the committee.

Craig Vachon, Partner and head of US Operations of NextStage – Craig, based in California, has extensive experience managing operations and investing in start-ups and high-tech companies around the world. He has raised more than US $1.6 billion in private investment for 36 companies in eight countries, including more recently Looker, acquired by Google (US $2.6 billion) and Anchor Free, acquired by WndrCo. Craig has now been appointed Chairman of the Strategic Committee.

The new members join the existing strategic committee composed of Alain Kaeser – Founder and Chief Science Officer of Yseop, Emmanuel Walckenaer – CEO of Yseop, Grégoire Sentilhes – Founder and CEO of NextStage AM, Frederic Hessabi – SVP and General Manager of Here Technologies (previously co-founder of Siebel) and Jacques Habib – Former CEO of Accenture France.

“We are thrilled to welcome Benoît and Mathieu to our Strategic Committee and about Craig’s appointment as Chairman. They bring decades of leadership experience in handling complex negotiations, business overhaul, venture capital and start-up business operations. Achieving an optimized board composition is vital to the strong growth of our business.” said Emmanuel Walckenaer, CEO of Yseop. “We believe their experience and guidance will strengthen Yseop’s commitment to empowering people to work smarter and faster by automating complex business processes.”

Yseop’s rapid expansion is driven by the high demand for the company’s flagship product, Augmented Analyst, amongst a variety of industries ranging from finance and insurance to pharmaceutical and cosmetics. Yseop’s Augmented Analyst is an NLG product that uses the latest artificial intelligence technology to automatically transform massive amounts of data into streamlined analysis reports that are easily digested by humans. Thanks to Yseop’s off-the-shelf offering, organizations can immediately increase productivity and reduce costs while employees can focus on creating more added value for their business.

Yseop has over 50,000 users around the world and is about to launch an all-new version of their Augmented Financial Analyst solution that clients have called “the holy grail of financial reporting”.

About Yseop:

Founded in 2008 and based in North and South America, and Europe, Yseop specializes in artificial intelligence (AI) and is a recognized pioneer in Natural Language Generation (NLG) technology. Yseop is rapidly expanding globally, providing enterprise-level automation solutions for some of the world’s largest companies in a variety of industries including finance (Credit Agricole, Factset, BNP Paribas), pharmaceuticals (Sanofi) and computer software company (Oracle). Yseop also partners with strategic consulting firms and system integrators including CapGemini, Accenture and LTI, who support the adoption and deployment of Yseop’s NLG solution.

With its multi-award winning NLG technology, Yseop is revolutionizing the way analysis and reporting is done. Yseop’s powerful and user-friendly Augmented Analyst solution allows business users to seamlessly and quickly build and automate the generation of text reports from any structured data. Yseop’s integrated machine learning technology allows its software to identify users’ natural writing style and syntax preferences to reach the perfect narrative and storytelling.

At Yseop, we exist to support companies through this digital transformation. We believe that our cutting-edge artificial intelligence technology allows businesses to increase the efficiency of their operations and enables people to accomplish less tedious tasks and allows them to use that saved time to do more added-value and creative work.

