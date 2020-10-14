Perks WW Purchase Marks 360insights’ Sixth Acquisition in Three Years – Significantly Boosting its Reach, Capabilities and Global Leadership

For the second time in a month, 360insights the leading Channel Incentives Management (CIM) provider and creator of the Channel Success Platform, announces another key acquisition with the purchase of Perks WW. The acquisition further amplifies 360insights’ presence across North America and beyond, while also positioning the company as one of the largest CIM providers in the world – offering brands the most advanced platforms, tools and data insights to grow sales and ROI.

“This is an exciting moment for 360insights as we make another strategic and positive move to continue our momentum of growth,” said Jason Atkins, Founder & CEO of 360insights. “We welcome Perks WW, with its exceptional suite of channel sales incentive offerings, dedicated team of professionals and its broad customer base, to our growing team. We look forward to leveraging all of our best-in-class assets to provide the best experiences and solutions for our customers.”

As a premier provider of channel incentive programs that drive business performance, Perks WW is known for its tech stack, UI/UX-focused offerings, data insights and ease of use – all with a broad and diverse customer base. These unique capabilities coupled with its expert team members will be seamlessly integrated into 360insights’ growing channel incentives ecosystem.

The acquisition of the Arkansas-based Perks WW will enable 360insights to expand its key services and software capabilities for B2B channel partner engagement, among others. The purchase of Perks WW will also help 360insights accelerate its already growing global reach by on-boarding Perks WW’s current user base that exceeds 14 million users. These best-in-class tools will be seamlessly integrated into 360insights’ award-winning Channel Success Platform – the first truly integrated SaaS solution that automates incentive programs while gathering valuable channel insights.

“360insights is an extraordinary company, with an incredibly passionate team of incentive technology professionals and an amazing channel platform,” said Claudio Ayub – Chief Strategy Officer at Perks WW. “Together we will transform the B2B channel by amplifying our customers’ digital transformations, with a supercharged Channel Success Platform™ empowering technology, media, and telecom customers to optimize all incentives management from one central system, and obtain even greater value from their data, to drive smarter business decisions and more intelligent partner experiences,” he added.

The strategic acquisition of Perks WW comes as 360insights is experiencing explosive growth, even in the midst of the global pandemic. In just 36 months, the company has made six strategic acquisitions – becoming a $100 million plus company and positioning it as the largest pure-play Channel Incentives Management platform provider globally.

For more information about 360insights and its Channel Success Platform, visit www.360insights.com.

About 360insights

360insights is a global channel technology provider offering its Channel Success Platform™, the first integrated software-as-a-service solution enabling brands to manage, measure and optimize consumer rebates, SPIFFs, volume incentives, MDF/CO-OP, sales allowances, points programs, and associated spending in one central location using data-driven channel insights, all underpinned with concierge support including program design and management, regulatory and compliance services, help desk, claims adjudication and payment services. Learn more at https://360insights.com/.

