MONTREAL–(BUSINESS WIRE)–October 14, 2020–

CIBC Innovation Banking is pleased to announce a $5 million growth capital financing with Montreal-based Chronometriq Inc. (“Chronometriq”), a patient engagement software provider for medical clinics across North America. Chronometriq recently acquired competitor Health Myself as part of its growth strategy, and will use this financing to support its plans for further growth across North America.

Founded in 2012, Chronometriq’s platform enables full-cycle appointment management for clinics and patients with tools such as online appointment booking services, automated reminders and access to telemedicine. The platform helps reduce missed appointments and improves patient access to healthcare providers.

“Chronometriq has proven that their software is complementary to electronic medical record systems used by health clinics across North America,” said Eric Laflamme, Managing Director Quebec Region, CIBC Innovation Banking. “The company’s platform helps digitally connect people to healthcare while reducing wait times, and we’re looking forward to working with their team as they continue to expand.”

“CIBC Innovation Banking understands our needs and really supports the growth that we are experiencing. They understand our reality, and where we’d like to go.” said Yan-Raymond Lalande, CEO and Co-founder of Chronometriq.

Chronometriq is backed by Bridgescale Opportunities II, LP and Full in Partners.

About CIBC Innovation Banking

CIBC Innovation Banking delivers strategic advice, cash management and funding to North American innovation companies at each stage of their business cycle, from start-up to IPO and beyond. With offices in Atlanta, Austin, Chicago, Denver, Menlo Park, Montreal, Reston, Toronto and Vancouver, the team has extensive experience and a strong, collaborative approach that extends across CIBC’s commercial banking and capital markets businesses in the U.S. and Canada.

About Chronometriq (cMetricHealth, U.S.)

Chronometriq, founded in 2012, was named one of the twenty-five most innovative businesses by C2-MTL. The company is a leader in digital healthcare management through its suite of products enabling full-cycle appointment management for clinics and patients alike. In the past year alone, Chronometriq served 12 million users through its network of clinics across North America. To learn more about Chronometriq, please visit: chronometriq.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201014005080/en/

Katarina Milicevic, katarina.milicevic@cibc.com, 416-586-3609