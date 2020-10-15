Have you ever struggled with math classes in school? Maybe you discarded it altogether and decided you’re more of a creative type. Either way, you’re not alone. However, the math that you learned in high school unfortunately does not teach many functions and equations that actually apply to real life, and short of higher education courses, this knowledge can be difficult to locate and understand.

The truth is that math comprehension matters, and with the Mathematics for Engineers Prep Bundle, you can decode even the most advanced math problems. This 9 course bundle contains more than 60 hours of in-depth instruction to bring you from mathematical novice to master of all things Algebra, Calculus, Statistics, and so much more. There is even a course dedicated to how math is directly integrated with electronics, providing you with basic insights as to how circuits and other electronic systems work.

Although you won’t be a university setting, these are university-level courses that you can take at your own leisure. Lifetime access to these courses also ensures that you can continue learning new skills and brushing up on old ones for as long as you want to. Even better, the Mathematics for Engineers Prep Bundle is on sale right now through VB Deals for just $28.99, a discount of more than 95 percent.

Prices subject to change.

Do you have your stay-at-home essentials? Here are some you may have missed.

VentureBeat Deals is a partnership between VentureBeat and StackCommerce. This post does not constitute editorial endorsement. If you have any questions about the products you see here or previous purchases, please contact StackCommerce support here.