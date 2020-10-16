Business technology has gone through the looking glass in 2020. With so many working from home, IT pros have been confronted by new technology that helps bring office operations together remotely, as well as outdated tech that isn’t up to the modern challenge.

One ability that quickly became a must-have for many in the new work-from-home world was remote desktop technology. With offices closed and company networks often behind locked doors, it’s taken the adoption of new services like Getscreen.me Remote Desktop to give many access to their office computer again.

Getscreen.me is a browser-based method offering full and complete access to a target device anytime from anywhere.

All you’ve got to do is download the Getscreen.me app and run it on the desktop you want to access. From there, you can send a link to any computer, phone or tablet you want to access through — and you’re done. That link opens into a browser window that takes you right to the desktop of your linked computer.

Once you’re connected, you can access files from the remote system, run programs, and basically do anything you could do if you were sitting in front of the machine itself. Getscreen.me also grants the ability to transfer files from one computer to the other in either direction.

While being able to access a home or office computer from another location is a great resource, the true value of Getscreen.me is for a company’s IT expert. With a company’s entire computer network linked, an admin can remotely check on problems, make fixes, chat remotely with anyone using that computer, and generally keep a much better eye on every system in the business network.

This offer provides three years of Getscreen.me Remote Desktop Starter Plan coverage including links to up to 10 computers for two-thirds off the regular $144 price, now available for only $47.99.

