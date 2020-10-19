Facebook is expanding its Messenger API to support Instagram messaging, enabling developers and businesses to integrate messaging from Instagram into other business applications.

The company added that the new Messenger API, available in closed beta now, will support automated responses for the first time on Instagram. The company first opened the Messenger platform to bots back in 2016, and now it’s looking to expedite response rates on Instagram by letting businesses pre-configure automatic responses to some of their most common inbound enquiries.

Facebook has been pushing to unite its various properties including Messenger, WhatsApp, and Instagram over the past couple of years, and last month the company announced a major milestone in this movement when it started making it possible for Messenger and Instagram users to message each other. While the Messenger API itself doesn’t support cross-app communication, this latest expansion will bring Instagram onto a more equal footing with its Messenger counterpart in terms of its utility as a business communications platform.

Instagram has come a long way since Facebook swooped in with $1 billion to buy the photo-sharing app back in 2012, and with well over 1 billion users it is an attractive proposition for businesses looking to increase their engagement and sales. Indeed, Instagram has long offered myriad tools for businesses, and has emerged as an ecommerce platform in its own right where consumers can discover and buy goods from retailers.

By opening the Messenger API to Instagram, this will let businesses access its customers’ conversations from within whatever applications they use as part of their daily workflow, such as customer relationship management (CRM) systems. This means that messages from a customer could be displayed alongside their order history, for example.

The upgraded Messenger API is currently available as part of a beta program with select developers and businesses, such as Adidas, Amaro, Glossier, H&M, Michael Kors, Nars, and Sephora.