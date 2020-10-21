CyberSaint is named for its CyberStrong platform in new Gartner research designed to highlight interesting, new and innovative vendors, products and services.

CyberSaint, the developer of the leading platform for automated, intelligent cybersecurity program management, announced it has been designated as a Gartner Cool Vendor in the October 2020 “Cool Vendors in Cyber & IT Risk Management” report.

According to Gartner, “GRC technologies are being challenged by new demands from several digital-business-related factors such as managing framework-based controls across multiple standards or regulations in an automated fashion, addressing value-fit-for-purpose technology investment and discovering hidden IT assets due to the rapid adoptions of digital channels”. Security and risk management leaders are encouraged to evolve their risk management practices to address these gaps. The CyberStrong platform addresses many of the gaps that security and risk leaders face in an increasingly complex digital world.

CyberSaint’s CyberStrong platform delivers patented Natural Language Processing (NLP) and Machine Learning (ML) technology that set the platform apart. Hundreds of companies from high-growth startups to Fortune 50 industry titans use CyberStrong to manage, measure and communicate their cybersecurity program performance in line with both risk and compliance initiatives as well as organizational objectives. CyberSaint is hosting a webinar, “Why We’re Cool: Gartner Cool Vendors in Cyber & IT Risk Management Q4 2020” which dives into the technology and writeup in greater detail.

Key findings from the report:

The COVID-19 pandemic continues to place significant pressure on organizations by putting new demands on their operational risk and resilience management.

Fast-tracking digital business transformations demands risk management domains to evolve to better support the speed of risk assessment and the scale of distributed decision-making processes.

More established risk management technology vendors are no longer adequate in areas where detect, analyze, respond, and report capabilities to converge seamlessly. They are no longer focused on the total cost of ownership (TCO), nor are keen on covering capability gaps resulting from businesses undergoing digital transformation or simply coping with environmental factors.

Gartner’s report provides recommendations for security and risk management leaders responsible for technology, information, and resilience risk:

Investigate your current technology stack to identify ideal targets for risk management automation; and evaluate innovative technology to better support your digital business risk management strategies.

Balance investment between technologies supporting narrower and more specific use cases and those supporting broader enterprisewide deployment to fast-track targeted automation areas.

Ensure user acceptance and manage trade-offs if you plan to replace or phase out a more established vendor with a set of smaller vendors.

“We are honored to be recognized by Gartner as a Cool Vendor for cyber and IT risk management, and are excited to continue to innovate in the area of cybersecurity risk,” said Alison Furneaux, Vice President of Marketing at CyberSaint. “We built CyberSaint with the mission to enable measurement, enhance communication, and improve cybersecurity resiliency for organizations around the world, and we are proud to be achieving that goal. We believe CyberSaint’s Cool Vendor designation is a tribute in part to hundreds of cutting-edge customers and partners who continue to push us to meet the needs of the market in an accessible, scalable, and modern way.”

CyberSaint’s patented technology is used to optimize program performance and eliminate manual intervention for assessments, remediation, and reporting. CyberStrong’s numerous integrations with the security tech stack can deliver dynamic control compliance and risk analysis for customers looking to increase visibility and control over their cybersecurity posture. Teams and executives across information security and beyond use CyberSaint’s CyberStrong platform to build cybersecurity resilience, communicate program value, and track return on security investment from a trusted single system of record. Organizations across the Fortune 500 and high-growth startups alike are empowered to simplify even the most extensive continuous compliance and risk projects and achieve remarkable results.

“Making informed risk decisions in cyber involves people, process, and technology. Automation, if done properly, can radically improve the longstanding issue of too much information living in too many silos, which historically produces exhaustion and the neglect of valuable information. Getting the valuable telemetry that enterprise companies generate into control environments in an automated manner has long been a goal for security teams everywhere. At CyberSaint, we are building these new capabilities daily, and driving this data into gold standard risk metrics to radically improve the practice of cyber. In so doing, our platform deepens the understanding of true risk exposures and allows executives to make truly informed decisions around resource allocation.” said Padraic O’Reilly, Co-Founder and Chief Product Officer at CyberSaint. “We are incredibly proud to be recognized by Gartner. We believe this recognition validates our global position as the purpose-built solution for simplifying risk management across even the most extensive digital and cyber risk transformation initiatives. The best is yet to come.”

Gartner “Cool Vendors in Cyber and IT Risk Management,” Jie Zhang, Elizabeth Kim, and Neil MacDonald, 1 October 2020. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product, or service depicted in its research publications and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s Research & Advisory organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About CyberSaint

CyberSaint’s mission is to empower today’s organizations to build a cybersecurity program that is as clear, actionable, and measurable as any other business function. CyberSaint’s CyberStrong platform empowers teams, CISOs, and Boards to measure, mitigate, and communicate risk with agility and alignment.

