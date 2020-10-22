SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–October 22, 2020–

BitTorrent Inc., the leader in peer-to-peer (P2P) technology, today announced plans to acquire live streaming platform DLive.tv and migrate all BitTorrent related services to one unified ecosystem named BitTorrent X. BitTorrent X represents the transformation of BitTorrent, a world-renowned peer-to-peer service from a software company into a conglomerate of decentralized storage and data protocols and content distribution platforms. The entirety of BitTorrent X’s utilities and services will be powered by the BTT cryptocurrency.

BitTorrent started as a data transferring protocol used not long by over 2 billion users but also some tech giants such as Facebook, Twitter and Blizzard. It also inspired the design of Bitcoin and the movement of decentralization. Acquired by Justin Sun, Founder of TRON Network, back in 2018, BitTorrent carried on its current business meanwhile exploring more ways to collaborate with cryptocurrency BTT and bring blockchain and cryptocurrency to mass adoption.

BitTorrent X exemplifies a new era of BitTorrent, not only being a household name in data sharing but also a new ecosystem supported by the next-generation infrastructure for decentralized data storage (BitTorrent File System, or BTFS), distribution (BitTorrent), and now streaming (DLive.tv and Decentralized live streaming protocol, DLive Protocol).

“BitTorrent X is the next step in establishing a truly decentralized internet,” said Justin Sun, founder of TRON and CEO of BitTorrent. “In one big step, the BitTorrent X ecosystem may drive blockchain-related tools to billions of devices. Hundreds of millions of users will have access to the next era of tools to share, store, and stream their content directly to anyone across the web.”

“The acquisition marks a new start for DLive.tv. We are more than excited to join the BitTorrent ecosystem as the collaboration will provide us with more innovative solutions to empower content creators and reward communities.” says Charles Wayn, CEO of DLive, “Together with the BitTorrent team, we look forward to bringing disruptive innovations to the digital media space, and furthermore create value for our global community.”

In December 2019, DLive formed a strategic partnership with BitTorrent to further the path of decentralization. BitTorrent announced today that it has officially acquired DLive.tv, one of the leading Esports live streaming platforms in the world with seven million active users and more than 200,000 active content creators.

With its official acquisition by BitTorrent, DLive will become an essential part of the BitTorrent ecosystem with the following milestones.

December 2017 – DLive launched its beta version on the Steem blockchain

September 2018 – DLive migrates to Lino blockchain test net

November 2018 – DLive co-hosts a PUBG Tournament with Huawei Honor in Turkey

April 2019 – PewDiePie starts his first exclusive live stream on DLive

Summer 2019 – PewDiePie co-streams with Ninja, James Charles, and Jack Black which became the biggest live streaming events of the year

November 2019 – DLive integrates with Streamlabs OBS

December 2019 – DLive forms a strategic partnership with BitTorrent and joins BitTorrent Ecosystem

April 2020 – DLive hosts a #StayAtHome 2 Million Lemon Giveaway amid COVID-19 to support the content creator community

April 2020 – DLive launches BTT Staking feature on TRON blockchain for its users

September 2020 – DLive announces a partnership with Casper to sponsor PUBG Lite Tournament in Turkey

TRON and BitTorrent plan to provide more details about BitTorrent X during a live event in November.

About TRON

TRON is dedicated to accelerating the decentralization of the internet through blockchain technology and decentralized applications. Founded in September 2017 by Justin Sun, the company has delivered a series of achievements, including MainNet launch in May 2018, network independence in June 2018, and TRON Virtual Machine launch in August 2018. July 2018 also marked the acquisition of BitTorrent, a pioneer in decentralized file sharing.

About BitTorrent, Inc.

Founded with a leading peer-to-peer sharing technology standard in 2004, BitTorrent, Inc. is a consumer software company based in San Francisco. Its protocol is the largest decentralized P2P network in the world, driving 22% of upstream and 3% of downstream traffic globally.

Its flagship desktop and mobile products, BitTorrent and µTorrent, enable users to send large files over the internet, connecting legitimate third-party content providers with users. With over 100 million active users, BitTorrent products have been installed on over 1 billion devices in over 138 countries worldwide.

Since November 2018, TRON (TRX), Binance (BNB), and Bitcoin (BTC) holders have the opportunity to purchase one-year subscriptions of BitTorrent or µTorrent products, including Ads Free and Pro for Windows. Pro includes anti-virus and anti-malware screening, file converting and playability in HD. Users can visit bittorrent.com or utorrent.com to learn more.

About DLive:

DLive is a decentralized livestreaming community built using the Lino blockchain. DLive utilizes the Lino blockchain to incentivize both content creators and viewers using cryptocurrencies. DLive believes that all rewards belong to platform participants, and does not take cuts or charge any fees to content creators. Currently, DLive has 20 team members across four continents. To learn more about DLive, please visit https://community.dlive.tv/about/welcome-letter/.

