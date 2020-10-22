In case you haven’t heard, wearables are in. Very, very, VERY in. In just the past few years, sales revenue from wearable devices is projected to grow from around $16 billion in 2016 to around $73 billion by 2022.

And while Apple once again rules the block with their Apple Watch, many just aren’t interested when it comes to dropping $400 on a watch. Options abound, some at literally a tiny fraction of the price with most of the same major abilities that pushed the Apple Watch to the top of the heap.

Case in point, the ChronoWatch Multi-Function Smart Watch can go toe-to-toe with the other guys, sporting a lengthy list of built-in features that smart-enabled customers want…but for a price a whole lot less.

In fact, the ChronoWatch sports 16 major functions, including everything from activity tracking, a sleep monitor, a blood pressure monitor, message and call notification, an alarm, and more.

Want to see exactly how many calories your morning jog burns or what it does to your blood oxygen levels? ChronoWatch will tell you. Want to check the weather, get news headlines or stream your favorite music? Check. Want to know what ridiculousness your uncle just posted to Facebook this morning? Yeah, you can stay on top of that as well.

Everything is vividly displayed on the colorful 1.4-inch face with full capacitive touch abilities so all your taps and swaps bring your info easily to live. The ChronoWatch can last for up to 7 days of use and up to 20 days in standby mode, all from just three hours of charging.

And since it’s equipped to check your vitals during a workout, it’s also built to survive those conditions as well, including waterproofing and sweat resistance when you push yourself the hardest.

And did we mention the ChronoWatch is nowhere, nowhere, nowhere close to setting you back $400? In fact, with the current offer, the regular $199 price has been slashed by 80 percent, down to an absolutely puny $39.99. You could buy one of these for every member of your family and still have money saved off that other pricey smartwear.

Prices subject to change.

Do you have your stay-at-home essentials? Here are some you may have missed.

VentureBeat Deals is a partnership between VentureBeat and StackCommerce. This post does not constitute editorial endorsement. If you have any questions about the products you see here or previous purchases, please contact StackCommerce support here. Prices subject to change.