Several credible scientific disclosures have already made this fact well-known that CBD oil is an extremely efficient tool to aid sleep disorders and reduce anxiety and pain. A frequently cited study report, published in ‘The Permanente Journal’, concluded that applying CBD oil on patients with anxiety and sleep disorders reduced anxiety levels in more than 79% of patients and improved the quality of sleep in more than 66%. Results from another study published in the European Journal of Pain indicated that CBD oil was effective in reducing both neuropathic and inflammatory pain, two types of chronic pains that are considered the most difficult to treat.

With so many benefits associated with its use, it’s no wonder that the market of CBD oil is projected to grow at an astounding rate of 31.90% between 2020 and 2027. However, with a growing market comes the problem of plenty. Therefore, we have prepared a list of the seven best CBD oils based on their efficacy to relieve stress, pain, sleep, and anxiety disorders, the levels of safety and testing they adhere to, and the volume of positive feedback they have managed to garner from end-users.

Calm by Wellness Hemp CBD Chill Oil Tincture

Produced from pure and natural herbs and plants, such as hemp and stevia extracts, and hops grown organically, Calm by Wellness’ CBD oil tincture features at the top of the list.

The primary ingredients of hemp, hops, and stevia are mixed in perfect proportion with jasmine, orange, chamomile, citronella, and pine extracts. These ingredients have been recognized for centuries for their abilities to heal and relieve along with providing the essential range of vitamins to the human body.

The organically extracted hemp is replete with the requisite volume of essential oils, trade cannabinoids, phytochemicals, and terpenes. The product comes in sizes of 30 ml tinctures which contain 500 milligrams of CBD. Adding to their repute, this chocolate mint flavored product is testified by a certificate of analysis from the highly reputed DB Labs.

CBD Oils manufactured by Calm by Wellness are considered to be the absolute best to provide relief from pain, anxiety, and sleep woes.

Joy Organics CBD Oil

CBD oil tinctures produced by Joy Organics are free from THC and contain phytocannabinoid. The safety standards maintained by Joy Organics is high as it is carefully kept free from any use of harmful fillers, binders, dyes, or excipients. Joy Organics, a closely-knit family company, inspects every batch of their produce.

Apart from ensuring that the product is free from tetrahydrocannabinol or THC, which often causes hallucinations and delusions, the makers also keep a keen eye to make sure that all their products are free from alcohol and pesticides.

Each bottle of CBD oil provides 30 servings and buyers can check the pros and cons of each of the ingredients used in the product online. As a manufacturer of one of the most well-known CBD brands, Joy Organics’ products have time and again exhibited their efficacy as a provider of relief from sleep disorders, and pain and anxiety issues.

Populum Full-Spectrum Hemp CBD Oil

The full-spectrum CBD oil produced by Populum comes in a bottle of 30 milliliters at a concentration of 8 milligrams per serving. The product is sourced from gluten-free natural ingredients that are certified as non-GMO. The oil is orange flavored.

It’s a carefully tested product that incorporates the requisite proportions of cannabinoids, antioxidants, and neuroprotectants. End-users can verify the certificate of analysis online as available for all three different concentrations of the oil.

Charlotte’s Web CBD Oil

Charlotte’s Web CBD oil features at number four on the list with its assorted offering of a wide range of useful phytocannabinoids along with a robust variety of cannabinoid compounds like CBC, CBD, and CBG. It is a full-spectrum oil prepared by extracting the full plant.

One can buy Charlotte’s CBD oil, as per their requirements, in bottles either sized 30 milliliters or 100 milliliters. Another advantage of using this product is that informed consumers can choose as per the CBD potency they prefer. The range starts from 7 milligrams of CBD concentrated per milliliter of the product to 60 milligrams of CBD per milliliter.

Like its other counterparts mentioned in the list, Charlotte’s Web provides full disclosures of the product in terms of putting up the certificate of analysis online.

Veritas Farms Full Spectrum CBD Tincture

Although Veritas Farms’ CBD tincture contains THC, the volume used is as permissible by law, which is under 0.3%. The product qualifies as a full spectrum product and is extracted from the organically grown hemp.

The flavored variant of the product includes organic stevia extracts as well as the essential oils. The products also offer a wide range of CBD tinctures in terms of its tincture strength which can range anywhere between 250 milligrams and 1,000 milligrams. Potential buyers can access the certificates of analyses online for all the varieties available.

Lazarus Naturals High Potency Full Spectrum CBD Tincture

This CBD oil is available as a high potency tincture containing 50 milligrams of CBD per milliliter of oil. The oil is vegan, sourced specifically with non-GMO ingredients. As a full-spectrum tincture, the oil is declared free from any type of artificial preservatives, sweeteners, or flavors.

To not compromise with the authenticity of the product, the classic version remains unflavoured and is manufactured using an extraction process that is ethanol based. Tested at third-party laboratories, the oil is devoid of heavy metals and pesticides and delivers the level of potency it promises. The test results of the product are open for online access.

NuLeaf Naturals’ Full Spectrum CBD Oil

The full-spectrum CBD oil brought to the market by NuLeaf Naturals is available as 60 milligrams of CBD concentrate per millilitre. The oil is manufactured following the whole-plant extraction route so that the entire spectrum of cannabinoids that includes CBC, CBG, and CBN can be incorporated. One of the specialities of this product is that it contains balanced amounts of seed oil extracted from organic hemp. The oil also offers a requisite volume of phytonutrients and terpenes that are essential for such types of products to become an effective aid for sleep issues and anxiety disorders.

Summary

It’s evident that a diverse variety of CBD oil products is available in the market that can interact with and supercharge the endocannabinoid system of our body. It helps us with sleep disorders and reduces the pain and anxiety.

However, while choosing any such product, one needs to be careful of whether the hemp is organically grown, tested for quality in reputed third-party labs, and does not contain excessive volumes of THC. It should also contain an additional range of natural and pure herbs and plants that supplement the vitamin requirements of our body.

