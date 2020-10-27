NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–October 27, 2020–

Blue Cloud Ventures (BCV) is pleased to announce that its fourth fund, Blue Cloud Ventures IV LP, made its first investment in Arctic Wolf Networks. Arctic Wolf, an existing BCV III portfolio company, is the leader in the security operations space and raised a $200 million Series E round.

“Arctic Wolf is emblematic of the type of companies BCV focuses on,” said Rami Rahal, Founder and Managing Partner of BCV. “The company offers the leading solution in a growing and large addressable market and solves significant critical pain points for its customers, delivering quantifiable ROI.”

“We are excited about the tremendous tail winds for the SaaS market and the opportunity to execute on our focus of providing growth funding to market leading software companies,” added Joel Lou, Operating Partner at BCV.

BCV targets fast growing cloud software companies that are typically $10-$100 million in ARR. The fund can lead or participate in growth rounds and typically invests $5-$20 million. Leveraging our investment strategy tailored around flexibility and collaboration, BCV enables leading cloud software companies to raise the right-size growth round. By being flexible on amount invested, board representation and ownership requirement, BCV has positioned itself as the ideal partner to entrepreneurs and their investors. Working with BCV enables entrepreneurs to raise the round that fits their current business needs while existing VCs continue to invest their preferred amount as part of the round, doubling down on their best companies.

“The BCV team acknowledges the challenges people are facing globally and the hardship faced by many. Individually and collectively, we are working with organizations making a social impact in these difficult times,” said Mir Arif, Founder and Managing Partner of BCV. “We are thankful to the entrepreneurs who have partnered with us, like Brian NeSmith of Arctic Wolf, and their hard work in making us successful.”

About Blue Cloud Ventures

Blue Cloud Ventures is a software-focused growth equity venture capital firm based in New York City. The fund targets investments in leading SaaS, infrastructure and open source software companies such as ApplyBoard, Aras, Clari, Cloudbees, Doctor on Demand, Druva, Iterable, NGINX, Pax8, Weave and Wrike. For more information on BCV and our portfolio companies, visit www.bluecloudventures.com.

