Human API, a San Mateo, California-based company developing an AI pipeline that structures health data into a standardized format, this week raised over $20 million. A spokesperson for the startup says the capital will be used to scale new products and services that support product design, risk stratification, clinical trial recruitment, population health management, patient monitoring, and chronic disease management.

On October 1, the U.S. 21st Century Cures Act came into force. Signed into law in December 2016, the legislation aims to drive innovation by requiring that patients be provided access to their health information. But opening up electronic health records doesn’t make the data within them standardized; some experts estimate that as many as half of records are mismatched when data is transferred between health care systems.

Human API’s platform provides a means of accessing and sharing Fast Healthcare Interoperability Resources-compatible (FHIR) health records among physicians, startups, enterprises, and insurers. (FHIR is the standard that describes formats, elements, and APIs for exchanging electronic health records.) But the company’s technology also transforms that health data — which comes from hospitals, pharmacies, labs, wearable devices, fitness apps, and over 28,000 other sources — by normalizing and structuring it as it’s ingested. Leveraging inference models personalized to individual profiles, Human API converts unstructured data into a consistent format (e.g., PDF, JSON, or CSV) that’s enriched with industry-standard coding systems.

From Human API’s app and dashboard, patients can navigate their records by searching for the name of a particular doctor, a ZIP code, a hospital, or any other relevant information. They’re also afforded the option of enlisting to take part in medical or pharma trials and any wellness programs provided by their employers.

During the pandemic, Human API launched a product for COVID-19 test result aggregation. It lets patients authorize their results to be delivered via the company’s platform without HIPAA forms or signatures, enabling care providers to monitor COVID-19 onset and provide care based on longitudinal medical histories. Patients can also view and download all the data they’ve shared using an export tool.

Human API claims its broader platform includes 90% of all U.S. hospitals, covering over 264 million Americans. The startup’s enterprise and academic customers, among them Welldoc and the University of California, San Francisco, draw on the platform principally for health research, insurance underwriting and processing, and health plan risk adjustment and reporting.

Samsung Ventures led the series C round in Human API with participation from CNO Financial Group, Allianz Life Ventures, and Moneta VC, along with existing backers BlueRun Ventures, SCOR Life and Health Ventures, and Guardian Life Insurance Company. It brings the company’s total raised to date to over $36.6 million.