Technology can be complicated — or it can simplify things, make them faster and more efficient.

Just consider how much easier the smartphone has made it to get things done.

What if you had to use a separate device for each application, communication channel, or contact? You would end up carrying around 30 different devices. That is just untenable.

A smartphone frees you from that complexity. Rather than buying, carrying, learning about, and maintaining multiple devices, you use your smartphone as a single source for all your needs.

I remember when I got my first BlackBerry. It gave me the freedom to work from anywhere. Then the iPhone came along and took ease of use and productivity to a whole new level by converging an even wider array of important capabilities into a single device. And the iPhone users in each of our families can share files using AirDrop, iMessage each other, and more.

Now we are seeing a similar trend of convergence and simplification in the database arena.

Gartner last year offered a glimpse of this new direction. It noted that there is no longer a need to separate analytic and operational databases. The firm also pointed to opportunities for database consolidation and emphasized that converged databases could enable innovation.

We agree with this Gartner assessment. But SingleStore is here to tell the world that what’s happening now with database convergence and simplification is even bigger than that.

With SingleStore, organizations like yours can benefit from a single entry point for all data enabled by the world’s fastest, converged, and scalable distributed SQL database. And SingleStore does this at a minimum of 10x the performance and at a third the cost of other providers.

The benefit is that you can employ a more diverse set of data to understand situations as they arise, act in the moment, and adapt and respond quickly to changing market requirements.

That’s a whole lot simpler, faster, and more scalable than using a different database for every type of workload. As today’s organizations are painfully aware, operating multiple databases entails hiring and retaining multiple teams of IT professionals with various kinds of skill sets. It’s often difficult to find and keep this kind of technical talent. It is also extremely expensive. Using SingleStore helps to reduce cloud complexity and the sharply rising monthly cloud bills enterprises are seeing from data infrastructure sprawl.

When your IT environment includes multiple databases, you also need to contend with the hairy problem of data movement across all your databases. That leads to a higher cost of ownership because preparing data for data movement entails a great deal of time and effort.

Moving data also introduces latency, which works against you by preventing quick in-the-moment action. But over the last decade SingleStore, formerly known as MemSQL, has done the hard work of addressing latency. Low latency was one of our key principles from the beginning, which positions us beautifully for the current environment and what’s next with technologies such as 5G, AI, and machine learning.

In our fast-moving world, using data to gain situational awareness and context — and to act quickly in the moments that matter — enables differentiation and is more important than ever.

The pandemic has led to the creation of more digital solutions. New research from McKinsey & Company indicates that companies’ digitization of customer and supply chain interactions accelerated by three to four years in just a few months during the COVID-19 pandemic.

And while many interactions today are digital, businesses are increasingly engaging with customers directly. Companies that didn’t have customer-facing strategies in the past now understand the importance of direct relationships with customers — as do their competitors.

This creates a big data challenge because now you need to understand what’s happening with your customers all of the time, and you’ll want to be able to act based on that understanding.

When you use a different database for each unique kind of workload, you get bogged down by complexity and latency. But with SingleStore — a modern, scalable distributed SQL database that is fast, flexible, and efficient enough to handle diverse data types and scale as needed — you can act in the moments that matter. It’s just that simple.

Raj Verma is CEO of SingleStore.

