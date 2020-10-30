The pandemic is making startups take a close look at ramping up their communication solutions.

For those trying to get their new tech-based project or brand off the ground, we feel for you. Tech has been a major economic driving force for over half a century, so even if you have a revolutionary idea, carving out your own place in that uber-crowded industry is an uphill climb.

That branding doesn’t get any easier when you try to register a domain name for your new website either. After decades of companies, organizations and even trolly cybersquatters gobbling up domains like Skittles, your project is going to have to pick through whatever random names happen to be left if you want a heavily trafficked .com or .net address extension.

In fact, entrepreneurs have even been known to completely change their product name just because they couldn’t find a web address available for their preferred name choices.

But if you’re running a forward-thinking new brand like LightYears Industries, would you rather spend $381,000 buying the currently for sale LightYears.com — or instead wear your futuristic bend on your sleeve with a cool, available, and highly brandable LightYears.tech domain instead?

Right now, you can stake out your place in the new .tech world with your own .tech web domain, now 80 percent off for 1-year and 5-year domain rights. That gets you 12 months at your new home on the web for as little as $4.99.

More and more organizations are brushing off the old school .com or .net addresses in favor of bright shiny new extensions like .tech, additions that bring instant identification to a new site.

Not only do you avoid creating a long-tail Frankenstein URL because it’s all that’s left in the .com space, but your short, snappy web address also gets a relevant, logical and evocative .tech extension that supplies instant context to your project or brand.

Whether you’re a retailer or a developer, a corporation, an entrepreneur, or even a student, your .tech extension immediately includes you as part of the global tech cohort. It even offers you improved branding opportunities in the search engine rankings.

So far, over 315,000 entities are currently enjoying the .tech name, including major brands like Viacom (viacom.tech) as well as the mecha of tech itself, the annual world-famous Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas (CES.tech).

Right now, you can join the ranks of the futuristic vanguard with your own .tech domain name at a big savings off the regular price. Just head to the .tech domain website and enter the code TECHNOW to get 80 percent off the cost of your one-year or five-year domain name.

Prices subject to change.

VentureBeat Deals is a partnership between VentureBeat and StackCommerce. This post does not constitute editorial endorsement. If you have any questions about the products you see here or previous purchases, please contact StackCommerce support here. Prices subject to change.