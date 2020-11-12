Tests Confirm Hybrid UVC Induction Disinfection Technology Inactivates Virus Related To 1.2 Million Deaths Worldwide

MIAMI–(BUSINESS WIRE)–November 12, 2020–

UVC PureLight 360​TM, a new UVC induction light disinfection and sanitization technology, has passed testing that shows the technology kills the indoor spread of numerous pathogens, including COVID-19 Coronavirus.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201112005713/en/

Tests show the UVC PureLight 360, a new UVC induction light disinfection and sanitization technology, kills the indoor spread of numerous pathogens, including COVID-19 Coronavirus. (Photo: Business Wire)

Test results from a leading independent international laboratory confirm that the patent-pending 320W UVC Induction/LED prototype from Miami-based UVC PureLight 360 LLC inactivates more than 99.9% of COVID-19 in a 16′ X 16′ room in as little as 3.5 minutes.

COVID-19 has caused more than 1.2 million deaths worldwide in 2020, and the resurgence of the virus in the U.S. has led to more than 10 million current infections.

“UVC light is a proven method to sanitize indoor spaces from many known pathogens, and it’s a critical health advancement to know that our new technology kills the spread of this deadly virus,” said Dr. Minghsun Liu, microbiologist, infectious disease specialist, and UVC PureLight 360TM advisory board member.

The technology also kills germs and bacteria that cause common colds and flu, SARS, MERS, H1N1 and other health threats.

UVC PureLight 360​TM was developed to create safe, clean indoor spaces in a wide variety of locations such as medical facilities, hotels, offices, schools, retail, fitness centers, restaurants and more.

“When launching UVC PureLight 360, we wanted to ensure our device was an effective, tested and proven solution for all these settings,” said Alan Mandel, CEO and co-founder of UVC PureLight 360 LLC. “These verified test results prove our mission to help guests, patients and staff have peace of mind. This is a big step in overcoming the pandemic, as well as the economic hardship it has caused.”

In addition to quickly killing virulent pathogens, the UVC light leaves behind no odors or damaging residues. Currently, most businesses and facilities must spray or wipe down surfaces with harsh chemicals and other antibacterial products to remediate COVID-19.

UVC PureLight 360​TM features a hybrid UVC and LED bulb tower atop a maneuverable cart for easy room-to-room transport. The 320W output is precisely calculated to be effective against a wide range of bacteria and viruses.

The production version of the device is expected to launch in January, when health officials fear COVID-19 infections will be surging. While the device is in final development, the company is aligning with distributors across the globe.

“COVID-19 has been an unprecedented public health and economic crisis,” Mandel said. “We’re proud to deliver this solution to businesses, institutions and the public.”

Visit uvcpurelight360.com to learn more.

About:

UVC PureLight 360, LLC, was formed in 2020 by lighting industry veterans and infectious disease experts to find innovative ways to keep indoor environments clean. Based in Miami, FL, the PureLight team leveraged 100+ years of combined lighting industry expertise, a vast sourcing network and scientific advisory board to create the world’s first hybrid UVC induction & LED disinfection system.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201112005713/en/

Ed Gilhuly

P: 305-807-6906

egilhuly@leftcom.com