GoGuardian, a K-12 EdTech company dedicated to maximizing each student’s learning potential by providing solutions that enable more productive and safer digital learning, today announced a merger with Pear Deck, an award-winning and market-leading student engagement platform.

The merger brings together two of the fastest-growing companies in education under a single umbrella and will enable a strong partnership that drives expansion into new, but interconnected growth areas, while supporting both organizations’ longstanding missions to help ensure K-12 learning environments are safer and more engaging for students.

GoGuardian has changed the way K-12 schools maximize the learning potential of every student. Its suite of solutions helps educators identify learning patterns, protect students from harmful and distracting content, and support students who are at risk of self-harm and suicide. GoGuardian partners with over 10,000 schools to engage with and protect over 10 million students across the United States.

Pear Deck is used in more than 17,000 schools and by 8 million educators and students around the world to improve equity, academic achievement, and classroom culture. Founded by educators, Pear Deck translates proven learning science into simple, effective tools. Its strong engagement, rapid growth, and high usage among schools reinforce the caliber and commitment of the Pear Deck team to positively impact the teaching experience and learning outcomes for students.

Uniting with Pear Deck allows GoGuardian to deepen its support of teachers and students in the classroom by rounding out the product offerings to include curriculum and instructional technology tools.

“We are excited to partner with Pear Deck to expand our reach and invigorate classrooms across the country with innovative tools that meet the evolving needs of today’s educators and students,” said GoGuardian co-founder and CEO Advait Shinde. “Our two companies’ missions are incredibly well-aligned and our products and teams are highly complementary. We’ve observed numerous cases where schools are using our GoGuardian Teacher product in conjunction with Pear Deck to deliver instruction and create environments where students flourish. Together, our teams have the expertise and resources to build next-generation technologies that will transform digital learning environments.”

Pear Deck co-founder and CEO, Riley Eynon-Lynch, highlighted that the company has been focused since its founding on helping teachers improve their in-class experience and deliver powerful learning moments for every student, every day. “Over the past five years, that focus has manifested as a set of tools that are simple, effective, and improve outcomes for all learners,” said Eynon-Lynch. “We’re eager to team up with GoGuardian to develop new, innovative solutions to support educators, students, and leaders.”

The merger between GoGuardian and Pear Deck comes in a historic year of change for education. In the wake of school closures, both companies were quickly recognized by school leaders as essential tools to engage students not only in the classroom but equally important in remote and hybrid learning environments. Together, the companies have the expertise and resources to build teaching infrastructures that will enable school systems to meet the demands of a rapidly changing, global educational environment.

The merger was led by GoGuardian and Sumeru Equity Partners (SEP), a technology-focused growth capital firm that first backed GoGuardian in 2018 with a significant strategic investment. Vista Point Advisors acted as the exclusive advisor to Pear Deck in its sale to GoGuardian and worked alongside Pear Deck’s Board, Growth Street Partners, Village Capital. Robert W. Baird & Company served as financial advisor to SEP and GoGuardian in connection with the transaction. As part of the deal, Pear Deck co-founder and Chief Educator, Michal Eynon-Lynch will join the GoGuardian Board of Directors. The terms of the deal were not disclosed.

About GoGuardian®

GoGuardian believes that education is the highest point of leverage for improving society and that digital learning can meaningfully advance educational outcomes for every student, school, and district. GoGuardian helps thousands of K-12 schools and districts maximize the learning potential of every student by providing solutions that enable more productive and safer digital learning. Its products help educators identify learning patterns, protect students from harmful and distracting content, and support mental health. To compile data on how educators can use technology to improve learning outcomes, GoGuardian has invested in a Research and Insights team, composed of psychology, advocacy, and education research specialists. Read about their study on the factors that influence student engagement in the State of Engagement 2020 Report.

About Pear Deck™

Pear Deck was founded by educators on a mission to help teachers create powerful learning moments for every student, every day. Pear Deck’s student engagement platform is used by 1 out of 3 schools in the United States to foster connections with learners of every age and ability. Backed by investors focused on solving major global problems in education, Pear Deck designs technology that is inclusive, accessible, and promotes equitable engagement in the classroom. To learn more about Pear Deck, visit www.peardeck.com.

