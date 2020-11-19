Launch your lucrative coding career with a can’t-miss, cost-effective opportunity. The Premium Learn to Code 2021 Certification Bundle offers 27 courses of training in data analysis, app-building, web development, JavaScript, C#, Python, and more — collectively available for an amazingly reduced price.

Lifetime access to these 2,700-plus lessons would normally cost nearly $4,500. Skip that financial investment and concentrate on adding to your skillset (and, ultimately, your bank account) by taking 98 percent off. That’s right — a 27-course bundle for only $60.06.

The computer programming field is rapidly expanding thanks to constant technological advances, and there are a variety of professional paths to pursue. Explore your options and find the right fit by diving into The Premium Learn to Code 2021 Certification Bundle.

Here’s a review of just some of the courses that await, with several valued at $200 alone:

JavaScript Beginner Bootcamp – Become interview-ready with whiteboard algorithm challenges, build projects as you learn concepts, and look under the hood to understand how JavaScript works.

The Complete Web Developer Course 2.0 – Receive a free unlimited web platform for one year, and build responsive websites with jQuery, PHP 7, MySQL 5, and Twitter Bootstrap,

Learn Flutter & Dart: Complete App Development Projects – Use the Flutter app development framework and practice with Google’s programming language, Dart.

Making Websites with Python & Django 3: The Ultimate Beginner’s Guide – Build three websites using Django, explore authentication and user accounts, and understand how to debug.

Machine Learning for Absolute Beginners- Learn types of machine learning models, load datasets, and visualize attributes while training on your first model with Python’s Pandas and Scikit-learn libraries.

The Complete C# Programming Course – Work with the console and manipulate all of its aspects, find and fix bugs, and understand the concept behind the four pillars of object-oriented programming.

The Ultimate Amazon Honeycode Guide: Build 7 Apps – Instantly create mobile and web applications for your team, and automate tracking data.

Whatever career you’re looking to kickstart in this growing industry, The Premium Learn to Code 2021 Certification Bundle provides those tools for 98 percent off the original price.

Do you have your stay-at-home essentials? Here are some you may have missed.

VentureBeat Deals is a partnership between VentureBeat and StackCommerce. This post does not constitute editorial endorsement. If you have any questions about the products you see here or previous purchases, please contact StackCommerce support here. Prices subject to change.