Black Friday deals will come and go — but cloud storage? That’s forever. At least, each of these offers is forever.

Storage for all your videos, audio, documents, files, and more in the cloud is a concern 365 days a year, but right now, you can land some of the best deals around on digital storage options at Black Friday prices. In addition to their already discounted prices, you can take an extra 40 percent off the final price of each of these cloud storage deals by entering the promo code BFSAVE40 when you make your purchase.

Koofr stands out from other cloud storage providers with its strict non-tracking policy. They don’t use any third-party tracking tools in their services and don’t put any cookies in your browser. With Koofr, your business is your own, with the ability to upload, access, and share any file with no size limit and no oversight. A Koofr account allows you to connect an unlimited number of devices so all your data is protected and backed up everywhere. Meanwhile, the Koofr Duplicate Finder helps weed out your data, finding and removing duplicate files in your Koofr storage space that are just taking up valuable room.

Get Koofr Cloud Storage: Lifetime Subscription (1TB) for $101.99 (Reg. $2,700) with promo code BFSAVE40.

If you’ve ever lost an important file or just maxed out your hard drive space, this 5TBs of premium cloud space from Polar should do the trick. Polar Backup uses state-of-the-art Amazon Web Services (AWS) technology, GDPR-compliance, and all that space to create automatic backups of all your data, even the files you updated recently. Polar also offers faster service times and backups with deduplication and block-level upload features, so you’ll always know your important files are accessible at a moment’s notice.

Get Polar Cloud Backup: Lifetime Subscription (5TB) for $47.99 (Reg. $990) with promo code BFSAVE40.

ThunderDrive is about as easy to use as cloud storage gets. Users just click and drag files into the ThunderDrive browser and they automatically end up securely stored in premier Tier IV data center facilities, providing top-level security and reliability. In fact, ThunderDrive boasts speeds up to six times faster than storage through AWS. As the most cost-effective option on this list, it’s an effective combination of ruthlessly simple convenience with customer-friendly pricing that makes cloud storage affordable for everybody.

Get ThunderDrive Cloud Storage: Lifetime Subscription (2TB) for $35.40 (Reg. $1,200) with promo code BFSAVE40.

If you’re a power user with lots of data to store, particularly meaty video files, then you should seriously consider Degoo. In fact, they offer more backup space for the price than Dropbox, OneDrive, and Google Drive combined. With their top-secret feature, all of your files are encrypted with a passphrase known only by you, encoded into chunks, and spread out to data centers in different countries. Even Degoo won’t have access to your data, only you. You can also free up space on your phone or other devices by allowing videos, photos, and other data to be saved automatically to the cloud, rather than clogging up your device.

Get Degoo Premium: Lifetime Backup Plan (10TB) for $89.40 (Reg. $3.600) with promo code BFSAVE40.

