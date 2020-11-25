List of Fastest-Growing Companies Favors Customer Experience Leader

Birdeye, a leading provider of innovative Customer Experience solutions, today announced that it was ranked on Deloitte’s Technology Fast 500™, a ranking of the 500 fastest-growing companies in North America, now in its 26th year. Birdeye grew 329% during this period.

“We’re honored to be recognized by Deloitte as one of the fastest growing companies in North America,” said Naveen Gupta, co-founder and CEO of Birdeye. “We started Birdeye to help businesses grow faster and better through Customer Experience. It feels great to have the hard work of the team recognized for the value it’s bringing to our customers.”

This recognition by Deloitte adds to the Birdeye’s growing list of accolades, which includes being named #1 Customer Experience software on G2, winning a MarTech Breakthrough “Best Overall Conversational Marketing Company” for the second time in a row, and two 2020 Globee awards, including Gold for company of the year and Bronze for Birdeye Interactions.

The awards follow on product breakthroughs supporting both Marketing and Success, including recent launches of Interactions and Referrals. Market response continues to be strong with significant recent customer wins in the Fortune 1000 and across industries.

“For more than 25 years, we’ve been honoring companies that define the cutting edge and this year’s Technology Fast 500 list is proof positive that technology – from software and digital media platforms, to biotech – truly does permeate so many facets of our lives,” said Paul Silverglate, vice chairman, Deloitte LLP and U.S. technology sector leader. “We congratulate this year’s winners, especially during a time when innovation is needed more than ever to address the monumental challenges posed by the pandemic.”

About Deloitte’s 2020 Technology Fast 500™

Now in its 26th year, Deloitte’s Technology Fast 500 provides a ranking of the fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences and energy tech companies – both public and private – in North America. Technology Fast 500 award winners are selected based on percentage fiscal year revenue growth from 2016 to 2019.

In order to be eligible for Technology Fast 500 recognition, companies must own proprietary intellectual property or technology that is sold to customers in products that contribute to a majority of the company’s operating revenues. Companies must have base-year operating revenues of at least $US50,000, and current-year operating revenues of at least $US5 million. Additionally, companies must be in business for a minimum of four years and be headquartered within North America.

About Birdeye

Birdeye is the all-in-one customer experience platform that provides businesses with the tools to deliver great experiences at every step of the customer journey.

More than 60,000 businesses of all sizes use Birdeye every day to be found online and chosen through listings and reviews, be connected with existing customers using text messaging, and deliver the best end-to-end customer experience with survey, ticketing and insights tools.

Learn more at birdeye.com.

