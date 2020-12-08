Bounteous becomes a world leader in Adobe expertise

CHICAGO & ATLANTA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–December 8, 2020–

Bounteous, a leading digital transformation agency, today announced it has acquired FortyFour, a commerce and customer experience agency in Atlanta. FortyFour will bring its expertise in enterprise platforms, digital strategy, branded content, and experience design to Bounteous. The addition of Coca-Cola, Fiserv, and Boehringer Ingelheim complements Bounteous’ roster of blue-chip accounts.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201208005787/en/

With the addition of FortyFour, Bounteous deepens its global expertise in leveraging Magento to help brands create best-in-class commerce solutions from experience to integration. Bounteous, an Adobe Platinum Solution Partner, adds a Magento Commerce Specialization and more depth to its team of experts who hold over 100 certifications across Adobe Experience Cloud.

Bounteous and FortyFour are differentiated by their expertise and ability to drive customer value across Adobe Experience Cloud and Adobe Experience Platform. Together they hold specializations in Adobe Analytics, Adobe Campaign, Adobe Experience Manager (AEM), AEM Sites: Run & Operate, and Magento Commerce, and have provided successful consultation and implementation of Adobe Experience Platform.

“We’ve been super impressed with FortyFour since our initial introduction in 2018, after we recognized them as a rising star in our industry. Today we are delighted to welcome their entire team into the Bounteous family,” said Keith Schwartz, Bounteous co-founder and CEO. “I’m very confident that together we will deliver an even more compelling set of solutions to drive accelerated growth for our clients across their digital marketing and commerce initiatives, and continue to provide tremendous career and professional development opportunities for our team members.”

The Bounteous team is now more than 600 strategists, technologists, designers, analysts, content creators, and marketers across offices in Atlanta, Chicago, Denver, Mexico City, Pittsburgh, San Francisco, Toronto, Wilmington, and Berlin. Their combined client list includes 40 of the Fortune 500 and spans five continents.

“We’ve spent the last decade designing and building scalable commerce and compelling content that strengthens enterprises and engages consumers, and we’re excited to be joining Bounteous to continue to challenge the traditional agency model,” said Raghu Kakarala, former Managing Partner of FortyFour, who will join Bounteous as EVP, Commerce. “Our affinity and matching cultural values make this a win-win for our clients, partners, team members, and communities.”

“Bounteous has created a thriving practice around experience-driven commerce and proven their depth of expertise across Adobe Experience Cloud and Adobe Experience Platform,” said Tony Sanders, Adobe Senior Director, Partner Sales for the Americas. “The combined Bounteous and FortyFour teams are innovative and creative, and we look forward to building on this exceptional momentum.”

Bounteous has grown to be one of the largest independent digital agencies in North America. The company was named to the 2020 Adweek Fastest-Growing Agencies in the world list, and continues to expand its portfolio of multinational brands and partners through strategic, co-innovative relationships. Bounteous is backed by private equity firm Mountaingate Capital.

About Bounteous

Founded in 2003 in Chicago, Bounteous creates big-picture digital solutions that help leading companies deliver transformational digital brand experiences. With expertise in Strategy, Experience Design, Solutions Engineering, Analytics, and Marketing, Bounteous forms co-innovation partnerships with clients to envision, design, and build their digital futures. For more information, please visit www.bounteous.com. For more information about co-innovation, download the Co-Innovation Manifesto at co-innovation.com.

For the most up-to-date news, follow Bounteous on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook, and Instagram.

About FortyFour

Founded in 2012, FortyFour is a full-service digital agency that helps global brands design and build platforms and campaigns that engage customers at every point in the journey to create lasting business value. We understand how a brand’s DNA should drive experiences, how journeys guide marketing, and how data provides insights from culture to conversion. We innovate to elevate the customer experience and leverage technology to create meaningful interactions. Whether B2C or B2B, our collaborative approach has led to award winning solutions.

Visit fortyfour.com to find out how we can help your company create experiences that drive revenue for your brand.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201208005787/en/

Press Contact

Bounteous

Sarah Baker

(773) 296-2600

sarah.baker@bounteous.com