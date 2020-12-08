Geekdom Fund leads investment, allows team to scale their solution for small business technology challenges

Modern Managed IT today announced that it closed a one million dollar investment round led by Geekdom Fund with participation from 186k Ventures. The investment will allow the team to scale hiring and expand marketing efforts for their revolutionary small business managed IT services, done the Modern Managed Way.

Luis Rodriguez, CEO (left) and Bret Piatt, Board Chair (right) of Modern Managed IT after securing $1,000,000 in seed financing from Geekdom Fund and 186K Ventures. (Photo: Business Wire)

“Top grade, cost-effective IT used to be a luxury for small businesses – not in a COVID impacted world. The new normal requires more online selling, remote operation, and modern technology for businesses of all size. We are excited about the Modern Managed IT team, their offering, and what we believe they can deliver to improve small business operations,” Don Douglas, managing director at Geekdom Fund.

In addition to the funding, Modern Managed IT recently added their 100th customer while operating quietly with pre-seed funding from Porthcawl Holdings. “Since utilizing Modern Managed IT services for our company, our dedicated team works flawlessly with our Operations Manager, allowing me more time to focus on growing my business – less time on our IT infrastructure – with the peace of mind knowing I have a Dedicated Modern Team supporting my company’s business IT needs. They care about our success, just as if they were a part of The Cajas Digital Agency Team,” stated Joseph Cajas, chief executive officer of Turnkey Social and chief executive officer of Cajas Cleaners.

The revolutionary Modern Managed Way is a unique combination of five elements which makes Modern Managed IT the first small business managed IT provider with:

No Term Contracts – Modern Managed IT is accountable to customers in an ‘at will’ manner. Lock-in contracts are the old outsource way. On demand accountability is the Modern Managed Way. Fixed Prices, 50% Less than Industry Average – Modern Managed IT service is available in two levels based on the complexity of a small business’ existing systems and future plans: Professional: $49 per employee per month for complete support of laptop and desktop operating systems plus technical assistance for installed software and cloud applications.

$49 per employee per month for complete support of laptop and desktop operating systems plus technical assistance for installed software and cloud applications. Pro Plus: $79 per employee per month and adds support of servers, mobile device management, and assistance with regulatory compliance including HIPAA and PCI-DSS. “Request a quote” forms and “What is your budget?” pricing is the old outsource way. Up front, fixed pricing, is the Modern Managed Way. Full-time Certified Employees – Modern Managed IT will never use a phone answering service or staff your service delivery team with temporary contractors. Call centers with part-time staff following scripted questions is the old outsource way. Full-time certified technicians empowered to solve challenges is the Modern Managed Way. The Modern Team – Modern Managed IT provides you with a dedicated team so the same personnel work on your business day in and day out, including the mobile number of your Account Executive and Lead Tech. Sending ticket requests or calling into a nameless queue is the old outsource way. Your own dedicated team of experts is the Modern Managed Way. Love Your IT or It’s FREE Guarantee – Modern Managed IT delivers another first, and the industry’s best guarantee. Your Modern Team will deliver hassle free, proactive, and effective IT, or we’ll refund your monthly fee. Hiding behind contract clauses is the old outsource way. Accountability is the Modern Managed Way.

“No other IT provider I know of can give you all this. We can deliver better quality for a better price because we’ve built our company on two principles. First, quality depends on consistency which is why we build dedicated Modern Teams. Second, we stick to our specialty of small business including no minimum number of employees. In my decade of working with small businesses, I see so many organizations under 20 employees struggle trying to get an IT provider to even return their call. We’re here to serve even sole proprietors for just $49 per month,” Luis Rodriguez, chief executive officer of Modern Managed IT.

Also unlike nearly all other providers, you can order from the Modern Managed IT website in under 5 minutes from arrival to check out with clear published pricing and no need to request a quote.

About Modern Managed IT

Modern Managed IT offers today’s highest-level IT expertise and service to small businesses who want the power and convenience of an in-house IT department at a fraction of the cost or commitment of hiring full-time IT employees. Founded by professionals with long experience running major tech and small business service companies, Modern Managed IT is the first IT services company to offer all five of the following benefits for its clients: 1) No term contracts, 2) completely transparent fixed pricing for end-to-end services, 3) non-franchise, full-time certified employees, 4) unprecedented access technical help including cell-phone numbers to dedicated customer teams, and 5) the industry’s strongest, money-back guarantee.

Modern Managed IT has employees trained and certified in Google, Microsoft, Amazon, and other leading technology platforms. The company is headquartered in San Antonio, TX. For more information, visit www.ModernManagedIT.com.

Bret Piatt, pr@modernmanagedit.com, 1-210-867-9338