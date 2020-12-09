UK-Based Firm Brings Advanced Sales Conversation Intelligence and Sales Engagement Tech to Allego Platform

Allego, the leader in sales learning and enablement solutions, today announced its acquisition of Refract, a UK-based leader in sales engagement and multilingual conversation analytics. Refract brings to the merger deep capabilities in revenue intelligence-delivering AI-enhanced content and coaching recommendations from sales calls, demos and meetings-to improve sales outcomes and grow revenue. The combination of Allego and Refract not only strengthens Allego’s current market-leading position as an all-in-one provider of sales enablement, including sales learning and content management, but also forms the foundation for critical new sales engagement capabilities that will power post-pandemic sales professionals who must succeed in virtual selling.

This acquisition builds on a year-long partnership between Allego and Refract, during which a portion of Refract’s conversation analytics technology was integrated into Allego’s sales call recording and coaching capability. Now, the combined companies will significantly expand the current integration, while rapidly bringing new AI technologies, reporting, analytics, and prospect engagement capabilities to customers.

“We’ve had the opportunity to get to know the Refract team over the last year and we couldn’t be more excited to welcome this impressive group to the Allego family,” said Yuchun Lee, CEO and Co-Founder of Allego. “In addition to bringing powerful new tech to the Allego platform, the Refract team expands our presence in the UK, serving as our new European headquarters with a full complement of talent across engineering, sales, marketing, and customer success to help drive the company’s global expansion. This is a powerful union that will bring more value to our joint customers and add rocket fuel to our vision for virtual sales learning, enablement, and engagement.”

With 70% of sales people expressing concerns about their effectiveness in remote selling scenarios, it’s more important than ever for sales and sales enablement leaders to analyze their teams’ real world interactions between reps, prospects and customers, to understand what top performers do differently and what leads to successful outcomes, in order provide in the moment learning and coaching that improve revenue performance. Remote and virtual teams are turning to sales learning and enablement platforms like Allego to deliver the just-in-time guidance and relevant sales content they need to continuously improve seller competency and close more business.

“Revenue is won and lost in sales conversations. Our mission at Refract has always been to help sales reps close more deals by better understanding their revenue defining moments,” said Kevin Beales, CEO and Founder of Refract. “Now, as part of Allego, we can enhance the Allego all-in-one experience by identifying those key moments, and trigger the learning, coaching, content, and customer engagement that support increasingly remote teams to accelerate revenue performance.”

About Refract

Refract is a provider of sales engagement and conversation analytics that helps sales teams around the world improve conversations and close more deals. Refract analyses every call and demo, profiling the revenue defining moments, revealing the DNA of successful outcomes for your team. Sales leaders and individual reps use Refract to develop faster through reflection, replicating top-performing peers, and deliver ‘conversation triggered’ learning & resources. Supported by a wide range of integrations with tools such as Hubspot, Aircall, Salesloft, Zoom and many more. Learn more at https://www.refract.ai.

About Allego, Inc.

Allego’s learning and enablement platform ensures that employees have the skills, timely knowledge, and supporting materials to accelerate team success. Instead of traditional onboarding and training marathons-which are rapidly outdated and quickly forgotten-enablement and training teams use Allego to deliver the fresh, bite-sized learning that employees need to close deals in today’s dynamic business environment. Content is personalized and mastered through reinforcement, on-the-job coaching, and peer collaboration. Nearly 500,000 professionals use Allego to onboard faster, deliver consistent messaging, quickly find critical sales content, rapidly adopt best practices, coach and practice more frequently, and collaborate more effectively. To learn more about Allego and learning and enablement in the flow of work, please visit https://www.allego.com.

