December 10, 2020

Hunters today announced that Snowflake Ventures has joined Hunters’ Series A investors alongside Okta (OKTA) and Microsoft (MSFT) M12 venture arm, further endorsing Hunters as a leading startup in Open XDR (Extended Detection & Response). Series A investors also include U.S. Venture Partners, YL Ventures, and Blumberg Capital.

Snowflake was one of Hunters’ first customers and a go-to-market partner. Given this experience, Snowflake Venture’s investment strongly validates the efficacy of Hunters’ open XDR platform and its potential for explosive growth in the rapidly emerging category.

“Snowflake and Hunters share the same vision of empowering organizations to fully mobilize their data in a secure way,” Snowflake’s Head of Corporate Development, Stefan Williams said. “Snowflake’s Data Cloud coupled with Hunters’ breakthrough technology in security operations, empowers joint customers with best-in-class automated threat detection at cloud-scale.”

The Snowflake Ventures investment comes on the heels of Gartner’s recognition of Hunters in its March 2020 Gartner “Innovation Insight for Extended Detection and Response” report. According to the report, “Extended detection and response describes a unified security incident detection and response platform that automatically collects and correlates data from multiple proprietary security components.”

Driving Hunters’ rapid market uptake is the technological gap security analysts face with effective threat detection and response, despite years of investments in security products. According to new ESG Research, 93% of the respondents said they are planning an XDR investment in the next 12 months.1

“Hunters’ strategic partnership with Snowflake allows users to not only own their security data within their Snowflake, but also get Hunters’ advanced XDR capabilities with a click of a button. After years of investment in security technologies, the time has come to stitch together customers’ sparse security products and build a comprehensive decision support system that will enable SOC teams to better detect and respond,” said Uri May, Co-founder and CEO of Hunters. “The surge in the number of attack surfaces and their scale, and the lack of interpretive consolidated technology have left SOCs at a disadvantage. Hunters XDR fills this gap and delivers a technological leap in threat detection and response so that SOC teams can detect and respond with accuracy and speed.”

Watch a demo to learn more about Hunters’ open, knowledge-powered XDR and the advantages of combining Hunters and Snowflake‘s platform.

About Hunters

Hunters’ open XDR is built to empower SOC teams with an automated decision support system they can rely on, while making the most of the existing security stack. Hunters flexibly integrates with your security tools to extract threat signals across endpoints, cloud, email, network and more. By leveraging a proprietary knowledge graph technology, Hunters effectively contextualizes and correlates both high fidelity and low fidelity threat signals, into actionable findings. Hunters’ XDR enables analysts to answer the three biggest questions around triage automation, incident response, and critical needs of threat hunting. Learn more at Hunters.AI.

1 Source: ESG Research Report, 2020 Trends in XDR Survey, November 2020

