Wearables are continuing their march toward joining everybody’s wardrobe — and it isn’t hard to understand why. With so many concerned about the state of their health these days, it only makes sense that a smartwatch or another device monitoring your day-to-day wellbeing would see increasing popularity.

The sales totals even bear this out. Despite supply line disruptions that impacted almost every type of manufacturer in 2020, wearables are on track to generate $32 billion in sales worldwide, close to their 2019 levels. And by 2025, sales of wearable tech are expected to double that figure.

While high-end smartwatches like the Apple Watch still carry price tags in the $400 to $800 range, it’s no longer uncommon to see competitors like the Smart Fit Multi-Functional Wellness and Fitness Watch from Go Gadgets handle almost all the same fitness tracking duties at a significantly lower price.

A sleek and stylish mini-computer on your wrist, the Smart Fit is packed with 15 of the most critical features to help users lead a busy, healthy lifestyle.

Everyday activities are the heartbeat of the Smart Fit, tracking your daily step count, the mileage you walk, and the calories you burn from all that running around. Of course, it’s also keeping a close eye on your circulatory system, constantly monitoring your heart rate, assessing blood pressure readings, and checking that blood oxygen levels are normal and healthy.

As an activity monitor, it makes sense the Smart Fit is created to accompany all your workouts and outdoor activities, so it’s fully waterproof and sweatproof.

While this timepiece is focused on gauging your physical wellbeing, it doesn’t ignore the day-to-day demands of regular life. That’s why the Smart Fit also has a host of communication and productivity features to keep you connected to your world. When sync with your smartphone, the Smart Fit can make and receive phone calls, play your favorite music, and send you personal text alerts as well as alerts from Facebook, breaking news outlets, and more.

The Smart Fit Multi-Functional Wellness and Fitness Watch is regularly $149, but as part of this offer, it’s now on sale at almost 75 percent off that price, down to only $39.99 while this deal lasts.

