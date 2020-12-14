Learn about the next-gen architecture needed to unlock the true capabilities of AI and machine learning.

Leading digital transformation agency Bounteous today announced a new offering, Accelerated Enterprise eCommerce. Recently identified as a leading commerce provider by Forrester, the Bounteous team has worked with dozens of retail, manufacturing, and distribution organizations over the years to deliver transformational digital commerce experiences. Leveraging their deep commerce experience, Bounteous designed a solution to help businesses rapidly launch digital retail experiences for their customers, providing enhanced commerce strategies that scale with business growth.

More than ever before, consumers expect retailers and manufacturers to deliver flawless online shopping experiences. As businesses look to rapidly pivot their commerce experience, such as traditional wholesalers transitioning to direct-to-consumer or brands offering unique commerce experiences to supplement in-store sales, it’s important to ensure solutions are scalable, measurable, and effective.

Today’s online shopping experiences require an accelerated eCommerce solution that will scale seamlessly to meet the demands of business growth, and Bounteous has responded by designing an approach to enhance commerce strategies and help prepare businesses for the future.

“As an experienced digital agency, we’ve witnessed the evolution of eCommerce and have helped businesses navigate the wealth of technologies and available solutions,” said Seth Dobbs, CTO at Bounteous. “For enterprise businesses seeking rapid digital commerce transformation that can scale alongside their growth, Shopify Plus is one of the first platforms we recommend.”

Just as every business is unique, every eCommerce solution is customized to meet specific requirements. Bounteous follows a model that brings businesses the value they seek, whether that be a foundational site conceived, built, and launched within weeks, or a more complete, end-to-end digital transformation.

Bounteous’ solution begins with a discovery and conceive phase to uncover the fundamental requirements that will pave the way to delivering a successful Accelerated Enterprise eCommerce solution. From there, a strong foundational eCommerce solution is developed with the flexibility to iterate along the way, to help guide businesses in their digital transformation journey. As the future unfolds, Bounteous’ agile approach to scaling eCommerce alongside a business’ growth allows for a partnership that will ultimately drive online success.

Bounteous recently partnered with a client to bring one of the largest Shopify Plus implementations to life, guiding the business through a complete transformation-from a traditional office supply retailer to a full-scale experience retailer. Every solution Bounteous develops is approached with co-innovation in mind, leveraging strategic partners that are well suited to meet new and evolving business goals. To learn more about the Accelerated Enterprise eCommerce solution, visit the Bounteous website.

Founded in 2003 in Chicago, Bounteous creates big-picture digital solutions that help leading companies deliver transformational digital brand experiences. With expertise in Strategy, Experience Design, Solutions Engineering, Analytics, and Marketing, Bounteous forms co-innovation partnerships with clients to envision, design, and build their digital futures. For more information, please visit www.bounteous.com. For more information about co-innovation, download the Co-Innovation Manifesto at co-innovation.com.

