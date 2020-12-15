Four key acquisitions aligned for growth to serve Austin’s leading industries

The Firm now ranks amongst largest in the Austin market

Cherry Bekaert announced its expanded footprint in the Austin, Texas market with the acquisition of three local accounting firms. Cherry Bekaert first entered the Austin market in early 2018 with the acquisition of Powell, Ebert & Smolik and continued to grow with the acquisition of Flieller, Kruger & Skelton in early 2019. This past July, the Firm acquired PMB Helin Donovan, growing its Austin-based practice to 13 partners and more than 75 associates. The Firm’s combined Austin practice will now be among the six largest CPA and consulting firms serving the area. Nationally Cherry Bekaert ranks in the top 25 CPA and consulting firms.

In addition, Cherry Bekaert acquired Icimo Analytics, LLC, a leading data analytics and services firm, that builds profitable relationships between business users and their data which is vital to Austin’s start up community.

“Our middle market expertise and digital mindset is a good fit for Austin’s robust growth economy and innovative business climate,” said Cherry Bekaert Tax Partner Chad Wiley. “The acquisitions of three local, well-known and well-respected firms have helped the Firm enter the Austin market and now we can combine our local relationships and high-touch service with a deeper bench of resources to offer Austin families and businesses a full suite of capabilities under one roof.”

Cherry Bekaert Assurance Partner, Adam Salvia, commented, “Today, every company is a technology company, but they often lack the resources to make use of important business data they are collecting. Whether established or emerging, digitally-enabled businesses are better informed, more efficient, and well positioned for innovative growth and our Digital Advisory team of strategists, technologists and analysts will help them utilize data to address pressing customer demands.”

“Our clients continue to face myriad state, local and international tax changes as well as new legislative challenges like deferred payroll taxes and the Paycheck Protection Program. We have invested in the Austin market as part of our strategic vision to meet clients where they are on their growth journey, and provide expertise and the right capabilities to address new challenges,” concluded Salvia. “There is an opportunity to serve the emerging and high-growth companies already based here in Austin or that have recently relocated to the area because of our robust economy and innovative business climate.”

Ranked among the U.S. largest accounting firms, Cherry Bekaert offers assurance, tax, risk, digital, transaction advisory, benefits consulting, and wealth management solutions. With clients both across the U.S. and internationally, we have industry knowledge in technology, healthcare and life sciences, industrial manufacturing, private equity, real estate and construction, professional services, hospitality and retail, government, and not-for-profit. We exercise a deliberate curiosity to know our clients’ industries and work collaboratively as one team to guide them forward.

