Tinyclues, the leader in predictive audience building and campaign decisioning for customer marketing, today announced the appointment of John Ball to the company’s board of directors.

A seasoned entrepreneur with an impressive track record in senior executive roles at some of the most successful software companies, Ball recently joined ServiceNow to lead its Customer Workflow business unit. Prior to that, he was a key player at Salesforce for six years where, as EVP Product & GM Einstein, he created and ran the company’s game-changing AI program.

Beyond a deep expertise in analytics and technology, Ball brings a long history of driving trail-blazing product innovation and rapid growth at disruptive companies.

“John’s unique experience makes him a great addition to our Board of Directors,” said Tinyclues CEO David Bessis. “This comes at a special moment in the market, as Marketing AI is moving beyond the hype cycle. Marketers now have access to vast amounts of first-party data and want AI to solve real-life commerce problems, validating our vision and strategy. John knows enterprise software from the trenches. He has an extraordinary blend of entrepreneurial, tech and go-to-market skills. His guidance will be invaluable as Tinyclues moves forward.”

“Tinyclues is the real deal. Many martech vendors make bold claims about AI innovation, but it is rare to see these claims convert into sizable and repeatable client value at scale. The concrete and massive value Tinyclues delivers to its clients is what motivated me to join their board,” noted Ball. “I was amazed at how successful their customers are. This isn’t about one-off, marginal uplifts. This is about enabling some of the most iconic global brands in retail, travel and luxury to drive dozens of millions of additional revenue from their customer marketing. Their approach is proven, scalable and sustainable. I look forward to working with Tinyclues as they expand and scale their business.”

Tinyclues, the leader in predictive audience building and campaign decisioning, enables CRM teams to deliver on the most ambitious commerce goals without sacrificing customer experience and lifetime value. Consumer brands (such as Samsung and Clarins), retailers (such as Galerie Lafayette, Sally Beauty and Holland & Barrett), global travel leaders (such as Costa Cruises, Air France and Accor) and 3 of the top 10 global luxury brands rely on Tinyclues to optimize close to a billion messages per month across multiple marketing channels.

