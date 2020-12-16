BELLEVUE, Wash. & AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–December 16, 2020–

Traject, a suite of innovative digital marketing tools backed by ASG, has acquired PLANOLY, a social marketing platform that allows users to visually plan, schedule and measure performance across Instagram, Pinterest, as well as cross-post to Facebook and Twitter.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201216005158/en/

PLANOLY joins Traject as the 9th acquisition in the MarTech industry, and the 31st acquisition for the ASG portfolio.

PLANOLY Co-Founders Brandy Pham, Andy Hoang, Kenny Teng and Thai Huynh will stay in the business for a period of time to help with the transition. The team will welcome former Traject Chief Innovation Officer Christina Martinez as their new CEO.

“PLANOLY’s rapid growth has stemmed from the founders’ laser-focus on users, community, and employees,” said Christina Martinez, CEO of PLANOLY. “The social media space is a large, growing industry that tends to evolve quite rapidly. The team has a deep understanding of the space and has built a stellar product, positioning them well for continued success. I am honored and excited to join PLANOLY and help lead us in our next phase of growth.”

Headquartered in Austin, TX, PLANOLY was founded in 2016 on the belief that social media shouldn’t be so complicated. Inspired by co-founder Brandy Pham’s experience balancing the demands of being a new mom and running her jewelry brand, PLANOLY was built for her need to visually plan and schedule Instagram posts. Today, PLANOLY has grown to over 40 employees, more than 5 million users, and was recently named the fastest growing company in Central Texas by the Austin Business Journal.

“We are excited to join the Traject family and fuel PLANOLY’s next phase of growth through our shared vision to simplify social marketing and commitment to the community we serve,” says Andy Hoang, Co-Founder of PLANOLY. “Traject brings an exceptional foundation of SaaS operations and marketing expertise that will allow us to grow faster while continuing to innovate in our industry.”

The Traject suite includes: reputation and review management software Grade.us and Gatherup, SEO software AuthorityLabs and Traject Data, BI software Cyfe, ecommerce marketing software Traject SKU, and social media management software Fanbooster. “PLANOLY enhances Traject’s footprint in social media,” says Alice Song, CEO of Traject. “It’s a great product and has a wonderful community. I’m looking forward to partnering with the team and bringing more resources to the fantastic company that Brandy, Andy, Kenny, and Thai have created.”

PLANOLY users can continue to expect the same exceptional community-focused product and service, now with the additional support of the Traject portfolio.

About PLANOLY

PLANOLY is the industry-leading social marketing platform trusted by over 5 million users to visually plan, schedule and measure performance across Instagram and Pinterest. PLANOLY is beautifully crafted to be simple, clean and easy to use. PLANOLY believes firmly in inclusivity and is thrilled to pave the way for brands, businesses and individuals of all backgrounds to carry out their digital marketing strategies seamlessly. To learn more, visit www.planoly.com, or follow @planoly on Instagram.

About Traject

Traject is an innovative marketing technology company that exists to help digital agencies, brands, and marketers grow. Combining eight industry-leading brands that serve hundreds of thousands of users, the Traject suite provides tools to increase our customers’ visibility online across all channels. From reviews, to SEO, to social media, and more. We are passionate. We are optimistic. We are people first. And in the end, we are all about you. To learn more, visit www.bytraject.com or follow @bytraject on Twitter or Instagram.

About ASG

ASG, backed by Alpine Investors, is a unique and fast-growing software business that buys, builds, and operates market-leading vertical SaaS companies. ASG believes deeply in the power of people and data to grow great organizations, and that sharing knowledge, expertise, and resources across its community of businesses drives exponential growth. Founders of leading SaaS companies continue to trust ASG to grow their businesses and build even stronger legacies for the future.

About Alpine Investors

Alpine Investors is a people-driven private equity firm that is committed to building enduring companies by working with, learning from, and developing exceptional people. Alpine specializes in middle-market companies in the software and services industries. Its PeopleFirst strategy includes a CEO-in-Residence program where Alpine partners with CEOs first and places them into companies as part of the transaction. This provides a distinct solution for situations where additional or new management is desired post-transaction. For more information, visit http://www.alpineinvestors.com/.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201216005158/en/

Megan Land

ASG

mland@alpinesg.com