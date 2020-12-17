LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–December 17, 2020–

AerioConnect, LLC (“Aerio”), backed by M/C Partners, announces the acquisition of Metro Fiber LLC, a Los Angeles (LA) based Internet Service Provider (ISP) to multi-family residential customers in the greater LA market. Metro Fiber has provided Internet, Voice and Video to customers in the market for over ten years and focuses on providing exceptional broadband to HOA communities. The acquisition closed subsequent to M/C Partners acquisition of Aerio on September 30, 2020. Metro Fiber’s customers will continue to enjoy services provided by Aerio.

“In our continued effort to execute our business plan, we are extremely excited to acquire Metro Fiber with its valued customers and partnerships that will add to our depth in the Los Angeles market,” said Ryan Carr, Partner at M/C Partners.

“We are excited for the opportunity to serve our newly acquired Metro Fiber customers and their existing business partnerships. With the support of M/C Partners, the management team at Aerio will continue to focus on continuous evolution of our products and services to grow value for our trusted partners,” said Brady Adams, CEO of Aerio.

With the equity infusion from M/C Partners in September, Aerio will continue to expand their current geographic presence through existing partnerships, as well as acquisitions.

About Metro Fiber

Based in Los Angeles, Metro Fiber has provided Internet, Voice and Video for over a decade throughout the metro LA market.

About AerioConnect

Based in Los Angeles, Aerio is a leading provider of Internet, Voice and Video services to the greater Los Angeles market. Aerio serves over 400 multi-family and commercial buildings throughout the LA area. For more information visit https://www.aerioconnect.com/

About M/C Partners

Based in Boston, M/C Partners is a private equity firm focused on small and mid-sized businesses in the communications and technology services sectors. For more than four decades M/C Partners has invested $2.3B of capital in over 140 companies, leveraging its deep industry expertise to understand long-term secular trends and identify growth opportunities. The firm is currently investing its eighth fund, partnering with promising companies and empowering strong leaders to accelerate growth, optimize operations, and build long-term value. For more information visit http://mcpartners.com/

