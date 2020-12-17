Hiretual, the #1 AI Sourcing solution, introduces new AI security clearance filters and functionalities to improve accuracy and efficiency when identifying and hiring cleared talent.

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–December 17, 2020–

Hiretual today announces the launch of new AI Sourcing updates to help talent acquisition teams boost accuracy when identifying candidates with security clearances on professional websites. The AI platform added a new Sensitive Compartmented Information (SCI) filter to its suite of clearance sourcing functionalities, and further refined quality of searches with a Security Clearance Inference feature to build user confidence in search results through the identification of government agencies and employers within profiles. With this feature, recruiters can view why a candidate on Hiretual is tagged for a specific clearance.

“My clients want candidates to have all this experience within a job description but would also prefer someone who already works at DOS versus working for DHS, for example, so the [Security Clearance inference] is super helpful because it shows you the agencies they’ve worked at in a profile and that’s important,” says Kiara Williams, talent acquisition consultant at federal contractor, Cherokee Federal.

Hiretual is the leading AI-powered Talent Data System used by top defense and intelligence contractors including Northrop Grumman, Raytheon and Booz Allen Hamilton. By aggregating and analyzing public candidate information from 750M+ profiles across 45+ open web platforms, Hiretual has built a talent pool of 3.7M candidates with security clearances, making it the largest available cleared talent pool for an AI recruiting software.

Hiretual’s Security Clearance sourcing is a secure and trusted source for talent pool data to build targeted clearance searches in minutes. Our AI technology narrows down on cleared candidates with 12 powerful filters including SCI, Confidential, Top Secret, US Agencies and more. Employers also leverage Hiretual’s Market Insights to supplement an AI search with information on the top companies and geographic locations that cleared candidates are currently working at or are moving from. These insights can be refined by employers to narrow down on a specific company, location, clearance status, job title and more.

“We’re bridging our federal contractors and government recruiters with the most qualified cleared professionals. As a pioneer in the AI-recruitment software industry, Hiretual readily provides employers with the necessary confidence and security in a platform to serve America one candidate at a time,” says Steven Jiang, CEO and co-founder at Hiretual.

Hiretual provides built-in tools and functionalities to help employers comply with OFCCP guidelines when sourcing for talent in our platform. Learn more about Hiretual’s Security Clearance sourcing features here.

About Hiretual

Hiretual is an AI-powered recruitment software that functions as a candidate data engine to centralize all recruiting efforts for hiring teams big and small. Hiretual integrates with 30+ Applicant Tracking Systems to drive real-time data synchronization and scalability in an organization’s tech stack. Experience fast and simple AI Sourcing across 750M+ profiles on the open web, build personalized engagement campaigns with extensive market insights and rediscover old profiles in your database with intelligent data enrichment. For more information, visit hiretual.com.

