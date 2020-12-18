Inaugural awards spotlight the individuals redefining Customer Experience

Birdeye today announced its inaugural CX Hero awards, honoring leaders with the ultimate accolade in Customer Experience (CX). The CX Hero awards recognize across-the-board customer experience excellence and innovation, with leaders chosen from a variety of industries.

According to Gartner, an enterprise-level focus on Customer Experience (CX) management now sits at the core of many organizations’ operations. More than 5,000 organizations worldwide now have a dedicated CX leader, nearly half of whom report to the CEO. Gartner’s marketing leaders survey shows that over 80% of organizations expect to compete primarily on CX. Most large organizations have more than 50 CX metrics – with some having as many as 200 – all owned and managed by different people in different parts of the organization. These cross-functional teams are dedicated to turning successful customer journeys into self-perpetuating Customer Experience flywheels. The winners of the CX Hero awards embody the very best of this ethos.

This nomination-based award singles out those individuals who have made exceptional contributions to the field, and who have helped to put Customer Experience at the center of their businesses. Each CX Hero was personally nominated by their organization as a transformational senior leader dedicated to setting a higher bar for exceptional customer focus; fueling revenue growth; and for their commitment to using these pillars to make their businesses the best in their industry.

“In a world in which experience is everything, revenue and growth are now driven primarily by Customer Experience,” said Birdeye CEO Naveen Gupta. “We’re inspired and excited to see just how transformational our inaugural industry-nominated CX Heroes have been in driving a customer-first mindset at their businesses, and we’re honored to recognize them as true heroes.”

Congratulations to the 2020 CX Heroes!

(listed in alphabetical order)

Bobby Brown, Global Head of Customer Success, MessageBird

Ashley Cash, Sr. Manager – Customer Experience, Marketing, Globe Life

Holly Carroll, Vice President, Customer Service & Contact Center Ops, David’s Bridal

Laura Carroll, Senior Manager of Voice of Customer, Brothers International

Sarah Eisenbetz, Marketing Director, Kitchen Tune-up Franchise System

Scott Hansen, Senior Director, National Sales Center, Extra Space Storage

Jim Mizes, Former President & CEO Blaze Pizza

Ken Norquist, Marketing Specialist, AXIA Women’s Health

Claire Pickens, Senior Director Of Operations, THRIVE Affordable Vet Care

