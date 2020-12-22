All-in-one customer experience platform wins 165 awards in 12 categories in G2’s Winter 2021 Report

For the 12th consecutive quarter, Birdeye, the all-in-one customer experience platform, has been named the overall leader in customer experience and online reputation by G2.

In total, Birdeye won 165 awards in 12 categories. These include:

Overall Leader in Online Reputation, Experience Management, SMS Marketing, Live Chat, Local SEO, Local Listing Management, Mobile Marketing, Conversational Customer Engagement, Customer Advocacy and Local Marketing

When asked about these awards, Birdeye’s CEO and co-founder Naveen Gupta had this to say: “We’re grateful for this recognition. We’ve worked hard to build a platform that provides businesses with all the tools they need to be found, be chosen, and be the best in one place. The fact that Birdeye is so highly-regarded by multi-location businesses across the country shows that now more than ever, there’s a need for a comprehensive customer experience platform.”

Birdeye’s platform is designed to help businesses across different verticals – healthcare, financial services, insurance, home services and many more – deliver fantastic experiences at every step of the customer journey. Whether it’s collecting reviews on sites like Google and Facebook, connecting with customers through text messaging or live chat, or understanding customer sentiment through Birdeye Surveys and Birdeye Insights, the Birdeye platform helps businesses to thrive in a customer-centric world. No other competitor on the market can match Birdeye’s comprehensive platform.

Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, Birdeye’s strong year-over-year growth continued through 2020. The company now serves more than 60,000 businesses in more than 8 countries. With new products such as Referrals and Interactions launched just this year, the company is poised to claim an even larger share of the customer experience space in 2021.

About Birdeye

Birdeye is an all-in-one customer experience platform that provides businesses with the tools to deliver great experiences at every step of the customer journey. More than 60,000 businesses of all sizes use Birdeye every day to be found and chosen by new customers, be connected with their existing customers, and deliver the best end-to-end customer experience.

To find out more, please visit birdeye.com

