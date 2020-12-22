Investment led by Base10 Partners bolsters Boardable’s mission to solve governance challenges centralize board management

Boardable, the leading online board management software for nonprofits, announced it has raised an $8M Series A led by Base10 Partners with participation from Seed investor High Alpha. Boardable helps nonprofits better manage their board members and the meetings they attend, virtually or in-person, and that helps nonprofits execute their mission more effectively. This latest round of funding will allow the company to expand its team, pursue new markets and build new product capabilities to become a true one-stop-shop governance tool for nonprofits everywhere.

“Most nonprofits manage their board members with ‘digital duct tape’-endless email threads and file sharing services. It’s a terrible experience that drains the board members and staff. Boardable is purpose-built by nonprofit founders to solve this problem, increasing efficiency and engagement,” said Jeb Banner, CEO of Boardable. “Our partnership with Base10 will accelerate Boardable’s growth in nearly all aspects and allow us to continue solving critical problems for nonprofits.”

Boardable helps nonprofits centralize all communication between customers and their board members, improving meeting scheduling, holding virtual meetings, and organizing meeting minutes for board members and other key stakeholders. Board-level governance problems are an issue across companies of all sizes and profit status, but nonprofits have a unique challenge given the large size of their volunteer boards and committees. Often nonprofit board members outnumber staff 5 to 1. Boardable helps keep the organization moving forward in sync with its board and this increases the nonprofit’s impact.

“Nonprofits help create the change we need across a variety of social, economic, and political issues. They have generally been ignored by modern software vendors,” noted Rexhi Dollaku, Principal at Base10 Partners. “Boardable’s solution is easy to use and helps non-profits run their organizations better-we’re proud to support Boardable as they help solve these back-office problems for non-profits so that they can focus on what they do best: creating the change we need.”

Boardable’s robust platform works for nonprofits of all sizes, including The YMCA, The Salvation Army, Big Brothers Big Sisters of America, Girl Scouts of Indiana. Many of Boardable’s customers are moving to a paperless approach to board management and easily save time, and paper, with Boardable’s note recording and publishing features. The platform has helped these organizations realize an array of benefits, including streamlined trustee onboarding, better organization of minutes and other important documents, and facilitating voting amongst board members.

“I’d recommend Boardable because they get it. Honestly, Boardable gets exactly the pain points that executive directors are experiencing with their board, whether it’s governing or helping to manage the boards better,” noted Jeremi Snook of Friendship Force International. “Boardable understands these pain points and they’ve addressed them in their software. They make it really so that there is no comparison. Boardable has been a true game changer for our organization.”

About Boardable

Boardable is an online board management portal that centralizes communication, document storage, meeting planning, and everything involved with running a board of directors. Founded in 2017 by nonprofit leaders and founders, Boardable has a mission to improve board engagement for nonprofits. Boardable is based in Indianapolis, Indiana. Learn more at www.boardable.com.

About Base10 Partners

Base10 is a San Francisco-based early-stage venture firm investing in Automation for the Real Economy. Founded by Adeyemi Ajao and TJ Nahigian, the firm invests in technology companies that are bringing automation to sectors of the Real Economy, including industrial logistics, consumer logistics, restaurants, financial services, and sales & customer service. Portfolio companies include ThePillClub, Virtual Kitchen Company, Acquire, Popmenu, and others. Connect via base10.vc.

