Join us for the world’s leading event about accelerating enterprise transformation with AI and Data, for enterprise technology decision-makers, presented by the #1 publisher in AI and Data

For all the hype around the push for cloud computing and data-driven strategies, many large and mid-sized companies are still struggling to make the transition to new digital tools.

According to a new study from IBM, 60% of 310 CIOs and CTOs in the U.S. and U.K. said their “IT modernization program is not yet ready for the future.” Worse, almost 1 in 4 said their company has just begun modernizing its IT infrastructure.

The numbers point to the immense challenges enterprises still face in conceiving and selling internal strategies around digital transformation. But companies that delay risk falling behind more nimble competitors or upstarts.

Of course, for IBM and others that sell infrastructure and services designed to boost such digital makeovers, the numbers point to an immense opportunity to help companies achieve the most basic advances.

In this case, the study reported 95% of these same IT leaders said they want to adopt some kind of cloud strategy. Across the board, they cited the desire to leverage tools like AI, automation, and data as a motivation for overhauling their IT. Among the benefits, a majority said such cloud-based strategies would help them be more competitive, save money, and increase their global reach.