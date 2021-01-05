Join us for the world’s leading event about accelerating enterprise transformation with AI and Data, for enterprise technology decision-makers, presented by the #1 publisher in AI and Data

Releviate Therapeutics, a bio-pharmaceutical company addressing the needs of patients suffering from chronic pain, today welcomes Vyomesh Joshi (also known as VJ) to its board of directors. The seasoned technology executive brings to Releviate over 40 years of experience driving market share gains and mission-critical business transformations. As a member of the board, VJ will engage in Releviate’s strategy development and use his deep expertise with global technology operations and manufacturing and scalability to ensure the company’s success.

“VJ is a strategy-focused technology leader with a proven track record of scaling global businesses, scrutinizing manufacturing choices, and ensuring supply chain management,” says Sergey Sikora, CEO of Releviate Therapeutics. “Releviate offers a potentially first-in-class therapy that directly targets pain at its source, unlike currently available solutions that simply mask the pain. We are thrilled to have someone with VJ’s talent and expertise support us as we develop our products.”

From 2016 to 2020, VJ was the president and CEO of 3D Systems, where he oversaw its turnaround and transformation from small prototyping business to a public digital manufacturing solutions company. Before that, he served a 32-year tenure at Hewlett-Packard, most recently holding the title of executive vice president of HP’s Imaging and Printing group. Under his leadership, the printing division generated $28 billion in revenue and yielded $4.4 billion in annual cash flow.

In addition to his executive leadership, VJ has been an active member on several prominent boards. Most recently, he served on the corporate governance committee and the chairman of technology committee at Harris Corporation, where he participated in the company’s multibillion-dollar acquisitions of L3 Technologies and Exelis. From 2012 to 2016, he was on the board of Wipro, playing a key role in the company’s transition into next-generation IT infrastructure technology. Additionally, VJ was a member of Yahoo! Inc.’s board of directors for 12 years, where played a key oversight role in building the Yahoo! search and display business into a premium brand with 500 million unique visitors annually. He received a master’s degree in electrical engineering from Ohio State University and a bachelor’s degree in instrumentation and control engineering from Gujarat University, India.

About Releviate Therapeutics

Founded in 2020, Releviate™ Therapeutics is a bio-pharmaceutical company addressing the needs of patients suffering from chronic pain. Our treatment strategy deploys specific human monoclonal antibodies to inactivate certain matrix metalloproteinases – MMP-9 and MMP-14 – and potentially improve patient outcomes. Unlike traditional chronic pain medication strategies, Releviate Therapeutics directly targets pain with antibodies whose development is rooted in actual pain pathology and in directly inactivating pain pathways. Initial indications address small fiber neuropathy and diabetic neuropathy. The company has headquarters in San Diego, California, and can be visited online at www.releviatellc.com.

