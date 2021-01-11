Join us for the world’s leading event about accelerating enterprise transformation with AI and Data, for enterprise technology decision-makers, presented by the #1 publisher in AI and Data

Albany Molecular Research, Inc. (AMRI), a leading global provider of advanced contract research, development and manufacturing solutions, today announced its Albuquerque, New Mexico, facility has been approved for inclusion in the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA) contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) network. The network is part of a comprehensive effort by the U.S. government to improve preparedness capabilities.

AMRI’s Albuquerque location includes a large-scale fill and finish facility, currently supporting COVID-19 vaccine production. Inclusion in the network recognizes AMRI’s pandemic preparedness, its existing support of COVID-19 vaccine production, experience in government contracting and its ability to support further BARDA contract work at Albuquerque.

“We are proud to join the BARDA CDMO network, reflecting our commitment to play a vital role in the COVID-19 pandemic response,” said John Ratliff, CEO, AMRI. “AMRI’s track record of navigating complex environments, based on our broad capabilities from R&D through manufacturing, enables us to contribute to this critical moment in improving health.”

Sites included in BARDA’s CDMO network must be vetted and prequalified for the immediate production of medical countermeasures in the event of a health threat in the U.S. BARDA is a U.S. government organization, overseen by the Health and Human Services Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response.

