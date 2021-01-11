Join us for the world’s leading event about accelerating enterprise transformation with AI and Data, for enterprise technology decision-makers, presented by the #1 publisher in AI and Data

Dina, a Chicago-based startup developing an AI-powered at-home care platform, today announced it has raised $7 million. The company says the capital will be used to expand its products and support its mission to help the health care industry transition to in-home care.

In response to the pandemic, companies like Current Health and Twistle have teamed up with Providence and other health care providers to pilot at-home health-tracking platforms. Even before the pandemic, nine in 10 seniors said they would prefer to stay in their own homes over the next 10 years, highlighting the need for remote health monitoring solutions.

Dina was cofounded in 2015 by David Coyle and Ashish V. Shah, who were both motivated by personal experiences with older parents. In 2011, Shah lost his 65-year-old father to heart disease. At the same time, Coyle’s mother was ill and living in Ireland, and he found it difficult to stay connected to her care team and get regular health updates.

Dina’s platform connects hospitals and health plans to identify in-home care partners using proprietary data. The platform contracts post-acute, home, and social determinant providers and adds them to a network that allows members of care teams to coordinate and share patient data, including staffing, authorizations, and family and caregiver engagement. Dina can also record assessments from providers like personal and family caregivers to spotlight gaps in care, alert providers when there’s a change in condition, and connect patients with community databases.

Dina offers an AI-powered virtual assistant that analyzes patient data to identify and recommend evidence-based interventions. The assistant measures and evaluates how organizations and partners are performing and automatically directs patients who require immediate attention to telehealth consults, live follow-ups from human resources and occupational health managers, or self-care resources.

From a dashboard, Dina users can keep track of macro-level trends, along with individual scorecards for providers. They also get real-time information on indicators that might cause a patient to have a poor health outcome and can identify patients who require immediate attention.

Image Credit: Dina

In response to the pandemic, Dina launched new tools to help employers manage risk with compliance reporting. In addition to tracking staff availability, the platform can screen health care workers daily before their shifts via text-message-based tools and provide access to resources like wellness tips and safety best practices.

Dina says it saw “rapid growth” in 2020 — an increase in revenue of 250%. Since the pandemic began, Dina has expanded its home care network to 25 states and facilitated over 3.1 million “digital dialogues” to help manage patient symptoms and recovery.

Osage Venture Partners led the series A round announced today, with participation from existing investors, strategic partners, and Wheaton, Illinois-based First Trust Capital Partners. It brings Dina’s total raised to over $10 million.