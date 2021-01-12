Join us for the world’s leading event about accelerating enterprise transformation with AI and Data, for enterprise technology decision-makers, presented by the #1 publisher in AI and Data

January 12, 2021

Today, ImageQuix and PhotoLynx, two industry leading high volume photography solutions backed by ASG, announced it has acquired Capturelife, a digital delivery and engagement solution that serves school, sports, events, attraction and resort photographers and labs.

ImageQuix, acquired by ASG in 2018, provides end-to-end workflow management and ecommerce solutions to professional photographers. PhotoLynx, acquired by ASG in 2019, delivers a comprehensive and widely used suite of workflow, image and studio management solutions for high volume photographers. Together, ImageQuix, PhotoLynx, and Capturelife continue to strive to offer the most state of the art and diverse suite of products in the high volume photography industry.

This deal marks the 32rd acquisition for ASG and the 3rd acquisition in photography technology software.

“We are very excited to welcome Scott, his team, and the Capturelife solution to our portfolio,” said Rich Scanlon, CEO of ImageQuix and PhotoLynx. “We are constantly looking to provide our High Volume Partners with a wide range of solutions that compliment our industry leading Ecommerce and Workflow products. Capturelife has built a unique platform to service the Enterprise and Experience space (travel, excursions, resorts, etc.) with a robust tool accommodating the needs of both end users and Enterprises. In a post COVID world, we believe this is essential in providing a sustainable experience for the customer.”

Over the past few years, there has been a tectonic shift in the economy, with 4x more spending being devoted to experiences rather than physical products. Capturelife, founded in 2015 by Scott DeFusco and Jeff Eckerle, is at the center of this trend as experience creating brands, such as cruise lines, resorts, theme parks, and live event companies, understand the power that memories have in triggering future consumer purchases. To date, more than 800 companies have used Capturelife to deliver a modern and immersive experience that leverages digital memories to create a powerful ongoing connection between companies and customers that drives greater brand loyalty and revenue.

Scott will join Rich and the ImageQuix and PhotoLynx team to continue growing and building Capturelife. Jeff Ecklere will transition out of the business. Rich Scanlon, CEO of ImageQuix and PhotoLynx, will become CEO of Capturelife effective immediately.

“We are both humbled and excited that we found a home and future with ASG,” said Scott DeFusco, co-founder of Capturelife. “As part of ASG, Capturelife joins the market-leaders in high-volume enterprise solutions, providing us with added depth and resources that will help accelerate our vision. With a strong company culture and respected and proven track record, they will ensure we are well positioned for the rapid growth we see on the horizon.”

Capturelife customers can expect the same great service and experience. The Capturelife and PhotoLynx integration will remain in place and the teams will continue to look for further integration and product offerings across ImageQuix, PhotoLynx and Capturelife.

About Capturelife

Capturelife is a digital technology platform that allows for seamless photo sharing, making it easier to share and relive personal and professional memories of life’s most important experiences. The Capturelife platform gives attractions, resorts, cruise lines, sports, entertainment and experience brands the tools they need to create connected, ongoing relationships with consumers that can build new revenue and brand loyalty.

About ASG

ASG, backed by Alpine Investors, is a unique and fast-growing software business that buys, builds, and operates market-leading vertical SaaS companies. ASG believes deeply in the power of people and data to grow great organizations, and that sharing knowledge, expertise, and resources across its community of businesses drives exponential growth. Founders of leading SaaS companies continue to trust ASG to grow their businesses and build even stronger legacies for the future.

