Hiretual, the #1 talent data system, wins the 2021 Big Innovation Award for Hiretual TalentFusion and the product’s breakthrough innovation in intelligence-driven ATS data management.

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–January 14, 2021–

Hiretual today announced it has been named a winner in the 2021 BIG Innovation Awards presented by the Business Intelligence Group.

Hiretual is the leading AI-powered Talent Data System used by over 100,000 recruiters from more than 700 businesses, including 37 Fortune 500 companies. The company launched Hiretual TalentFusion in July 2020, a network of AI-powered two-way integrations with over 30 of the most popular enterprise ATS software including Workday, SAP SuccessFactors, Oracle Taleo and iCIMS.

“Hiretual’s mission is to make the Internet recruiter-friendly, so we’ve worked hard to bridge Internet data to existing hiring systems without adding another layer of friction to the process. Hiretual TalentFusion is one of the many innovations we’ll be releasing to transform the recruitment experience in the 2020s and beyond,” said Steven Jiang, CEO and co-founder at Hiretual.

According to Hiretual’s 2021 Recruitment Outlook Report, 97% of recruiters will source within their internal talent database in 2021. Hiretual TalentFusion leverages Natural Language Processing and the Hiretual Knowledge Graph to centralize data across the recruitment tech stack for real-time profile enrichment, automatic profile deduplication and faster candidate rediscovery in the ATS.

Hiretual continues its commitment to innovation with a line-up of product releases being unveiled at Hiretuality: 2021 Product Innovation Launch alongside customers and job board partners. The AI software will introduce a new range of collaboration and integration solutions to help employers win the Great Rehire in 2021.

“More than ever, the global society relies on innovation to help progress humanity and make our lives more productive, healthy and comfortable,” said Maria Jimenez, chief operating officer of the Business Intelligence Group. “We are thrilled to be honoring Hiretual as they are one of the organizations leading this charge and helping humanity progress.”

For a first look at Hiretual’s new innovations, register for our product launch event here.

About Hiretual

Hiretual is an AI-powered recruitment software that functions as a candidate data engine to centralize all recruiting efforts for hiring teams big and small. Hiretual integrates with 30+ Applicant Tracking Systems to drive real-time data synchronization and scalability in an organization’s tech stack. Experience fast and simple AI Sourcing across 750M+ profiles on the open web, build personalized engagement campaigns with extensive market insights and rediscover old profiles in your database with intelligent data enrichment. For more information, visit hiretual.com.

About Business Intelligence Group

The Business Intelligence Group was founded with the mission of recognizing true talent and superior performance in the business world. Unlike other industry award programs, these programs are judged by business executives having experience and knowledge. The organization’s proprietary and unique scoring system selectively measures performance across multiple business domains and then rewards those companies whose achievements stand above those of their peers.

