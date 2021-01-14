We’ve all learned a lot from our COVID-19-fueled horror show of a year. Many of those lessons haven’t been pleasant, but a few important truths have risen to the surface. One such lesson is to never underestimate the value of a quality mask.

Sure, back in March or April, you may have been willing to choose any old face cover or bandana to mask up when you engaged with the world. But as cases continue to mount and with the realities of mask-wearing now ingrained as part of our daily lives, having a dependable, comfortable mask for virus containment has only become more critical.

With hospital and frontline medical worker supplies of medical-grade N95 respirator masks replenishing, many companies who jumped into production at the start of the pandemic are now beginning to make their top quality masks available to the general public. SureWay Health is one of those providers, now offering their premium Dasheng DTC3X respirator masks for sale outside the medical profession.

Why these masks are different

The DTC3X is the same professional-grade mask used by doctors and nurses in America’s biggest hospitals, but are now available to everyone, including anyone who works in a doctor’s office, dentists, senior home workers, artists, or anyone dedicated to taking medical safeguards seriously for themselves or their loved ones.

While masks certified by the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health (NIOSH) need to filter out up to 95 percent of particles that could carry a virus, the DTC3X not only earned that NIOSH certification but has been tested to block out up to 99 percent of potentially harmful pathogens.

SureWay uses a melt blowing process to create these masks to form inner BFE filtration layers. That process results in five-layer advanced electrostatic non-woven fabric that provides up to 8 hours of full protection with almost no breathing resistance.

The fabric of the DTC3X is so pliable that it essentially molds to the contours of the wearer’s face. Along with the soft woven headband straps that secure the seal, each mask also features an adjustable metal nosepiece along the bridge of the nose that’s comfortable while ensuring quality protection.

With its quality construction, each mask can also be reused several times, so long as its interior hasn’t been compromised. Beyond virus protection, the DTC3X is also perfectly suited for anyone who works in jobs with lots of floating particulates clogging the air, including construction workers, gardeners, or housekeepers and janitors. They’re also hugely handy for west coast residents in the midst of fire seasons.

You can fortify your mask needs right now with a stockpile of DTC3X N95 face masks — and not even face a premium price. In fact, you can save anywhere from 35 up to 53 percent by buying packages between 20 and up to 400 masks as part of this offer.

Prices subject to change.

