NAX LAUNCHES AS FIRST PLATFORM TO CREATE CORPORATE ASSET-BACKED PRODUCTS, VENTURES AND SECURITIES

Company founded by Jeff Schumacher

Company already valued at over $300m USD

New Asset Exchange (NAX), a company that brings liquidity to corporate assets, has formally launched today after two and a half years in stealth development. It has established a new model for launching corporate asset-backed products, ventures and securities. NAX is founded by serial entrepreneur Jeff Schumacher.

NAX combines the software and the method to identify, build, launch and scale asset-backed products, ventures and securitized assets for institutional trading. NAX has secured $65m USD to date in investment from 12 institutional, family office and corporate investors across North America, Europe and Asia, valuing the company at over $300m USD. It launches with a global team based in North America and Europe.

NAX has developed software for digital, micro and platform services, as well as cloud commerce that can be utilized to rapidly market test fully compliant products, tradable securities and marketplaces. The firm will be announcing a series of milestones in the coming months to match its ambitious growth plans.

NAX is already working with leading global businesses in multiple industries including energy, healthcare and consumer goods to launch corporate asset-backed products, and is supported by operating partners from global leaders in trading, banking and underwriting to deliver the requisite infrastructure.

NAX CEO and founder Jeff Schumacher, previously founded and scaled BCG Digital Ventures, with the company becoming one of the largest foundries in the world, creating more than 100 businesses and growing to over 1,000 employees in less than six years. He also founded Axon Advisory Partners, before selling it to Booz & Co., creating Booz Digital, which was then acquired by PwC. Schumacher was previously a Partner at McKinsey, and also EVP, CMO and CSO at Sports Authority, a Leonard Green Partners portfolio company.

Jeff Schumacher, CEO and Founder, NAX said: “We are building upon a decade of learnings from working with the world’s leading financial exchanges and institutions. With NAX, we are bringing financial innovation across sectors to create value in markets that otherwise would not exist.”

Since its inception, NAX has attracted several high-profile business figures to its Board, including Frank Strauß, former Global CEO of Private and Commercial Banking at Deutsche Bank, and Heiner Leisten, Leisten & Cie. Family Office CEO and previously Senior Partner at BCG, among others.

Frank Strauß, Independent Board Member, NAX said: “In today’s world, financial innovation is the bedrock upon which successful ventures are created. Jeff’s vision for NAX is what attracted me to supporting the company in applying financial innovation to corporate assets and ultimately unlocking significant value from those assets.”

Francisco Arcilla, Partner, TNF Investments, which led the latest NAX fundraising round, said: “As an international investment firm that prides itself on being a catalyst for innovation and industry disruption, we were instantly captivated by NAX and its disruptive approach to asset creation and value generation. We were very excited to lead the latest round of funding for NAX, and we are equally enthusiastic about the prospect of the many ventures and further investment opportunities that NAX will create.”

NAX operates from its headquarters in Manhattan Beach, CA for North America and Paris, France for Europe, with further locations in Palo Alto, New York, London, and Frankfurt. In 2021, it will be expanding to Singapore, Tokyo and Sydney.

About NAX

NAX is a platform to create asset-backed products, ventures and securities for the world’s leading institutions. We co-lead the commercialization of these initiatives with our partners.

For more information, visit http://www.naxgrp.com/

