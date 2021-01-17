Presented by SocialFox

Social media is a great way to reach your customers. It allows you to build relationships using methods that were simply not available 20 years ago. However, you need the right social media tools to really make the most of the marketing opportunities these platforms provide.

Here, we take a look at some of the most powerful and popular software out there. Keep reading to learn about how to use these social media tools to rise to the top, connect with your customers, and turn engagement into revenue.

Analytics tools

Analytics tools form the foundation of your social media arsenal. They provide the insights you need in order to tailor your campaigns to reach your audience, engage on their terms, and get them to convert on your terms. Of all the social media tools available today, analytics tools provide the most bang for your buck.

SocialFox focuses on the platform with the most engaged audiences on the internet: Instagram. With more than a billion monthly active users, your Instagram account is key to your social media marketing strategy, and SocialFox tracks all the metrics you need to succeed.

This user-friendly Instagram analytics tool helps you uncover insights that get results, like the best time of day to post, your followers’ favorite content and even what’s working (and what isn’t) for your competitors.

As one of the leading Instagram analytics tools, it covers all the important metrics in one place, tracks everything in real time and puts your data together into clean, visual reports that make it easy to understand your progress.

2. Keyhole

When you want to expand your social media marketing beyond Instagram, try Keyhole, which also covers analytics for Facebook, YouTube, and Twitter.

In addition, this software provides a social listening component that tracks your social media mentions so you can stay on top of the consumer sentiment surrounding your company.

It also offers influencer management tools that help you track your campaigns and understand their impact. It monitors hashtag and keyword performance, notifying you of trends in real time, so you can keep perfecting your strategy as you go.

Pricing is à la carte, so you don’t have to purchase any features you aren’t going to use.

All-in-one social media tools

If you are struggling to manage your social media presence on your own, it can be a real challenge to put out daily content that’s always fresh and engaging. And managing growth is a whole race of its own.

It can be difficult to find social media tools that cover all your needs on all your platforms, but the ones listed here are a good start.

3. Sprout Social

Sprout Social is designed to help you get the job done, whether it’s just you managing your social media marketing, or you have a whole team working behind the screens.

Sprout Social helps you with post scheduling so you can just create all your content for the week ahead of time, load it into your calendar, and let the software take care of the rest.

You can also create chatbots for Facebook and Twitter with just a few clicks, filter your messages to zero in on the most important engagement opportunities and create social listening settings so you never have to miss a conversation.

If you’re concerned about all that action with no data, don’t worry. Sprout Social has the analytics tools that support your inquisition no matter how you want to look at the numbers. Analyze how your company is doing as a whole on social media, or break it down by platform, marketing team, audience, and even individual posts.

4. Later

Self-proclaimed to be “the world’s favorite Instagram marketing platform,” Later gives you everything you need for a deep dive into your Instagram analytics, allowing you to schedule your posts and engagement, and find out exactly what’s driving conversion and visits to your site, all from one simple platform.

One of the best things about Later is the fact that it offers tons of resources to help you get your Instagram up and running, build your audience quickly, and start creating the kind of content that helps you reach your goals.

Additionally, the makers of this software are so confident in their ability to help you grow to the point where you’ll inevitably need help managing everything that it offers more free features than any other social media management tool out there.

Hashtag tracking and generation

Trending and branded hashtags are an important element in your social media marketing strategy. It takes special skills to find the right ones, use them properly, and keep up with the rapid changes. Or you can just use a special tool that will help you get the job done without the headache.

5. Hashtagify

Hashtagify has one simple purpose: to help you build a winning hashtag strategy that gets you found. Hashtags are one of the primary ways Instagram users find accounts they are interested in, but it’s more complicated than simply adding #shoes to a post featuring your latest footwear.

Hashtagify will help you find the trending hashtags that are unique enough to avoid getting buried, but common enough that someone is likely to use them in a search. It tracks your hashtags, lets you know how they are performing, and makes recommendations to help you refine your strategy to get discovered.

Ecommerce

If you aren’t selling your products on social media, are you even selling? According to recent research, 90 million Instagram users will click on a shoppable post this month. Some companies are seeing a 20% increase in their revenue because of Instagram shoppable posts. Hop on the social media ecommerce explosion and make use of these social media tools to increase visibility and turn clicks into sales.

6. Curalate

Running an ecommerce business keeps you busy, and social media may be one of the last things on your mind. Curalate concentrates on automation for your ecommerce strategy that saves you time while increasing your bottom line.

Curalate lets you create your posts and publishes them at the time you designate, but it also lets you make the most of two features that are especially important to ecommerce accounts: Stories and carousel posts.

Curalate is also the maker of the first tool that made Instagram posts shoppable, Like2Buy. The team is constantly making improvements to this tool, and its powerful features make it easy for your followers to make that purchase the moment they see something they like.

7. Pixlee

Pixlee helps you find user-generated content and integrate it into your posting library, keeping followers engaged and feeling noticed.

This software helps you cross-publish your content to your website, email, and social media platforms so you have all your bases covered. And its dynamic display feature optimizes what people see based on performance of the post.

Pixlee’s analytics tools keep you up to date on what’s working and what isn’t, and you can customize all your reports to see the metrics that are most important to your business.

8. Squarelovin

If you are working to build real relationships with your customers, Squarelovin is where it’s at. This software lets your followers do the work for you when they create authentic content using your products.

You can use the software to find the content, reach out to thank your fans and get permission to use their posts. You can even make user-generated content shoppable. When your followers show their friends how much they love your products, everyone enjoys greater visibility.

9. Buffer

While Buffer isn’t specifically focused on ecommerce, it offers insights into your business’s performance on Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, and your Shopify Store, so you always know what your followers are excited about. It offers suggestions for ways to increase your reach, and it’s made with sales teams in mind.

Choose between the Analyze package for the metrics you need in order to boost sales and the Publish package for planning tools that help you stay on top of your posting schedule, or select both tools for a discounted price.

Influencer management

To use an influencer or not to use an influencer? That really is the question for many businesses trying to boost their brand recognition these days. It makes sense, because even though you likely wouldn’t recognize an influencer’s face if you’re over 35, this is the path to stardom among many younger Millennials and those in the Gen Z age range.

The following social media tools can help you master the influencer arm of your social media strategy in no time.

10. HypeAuditor

Choosing the right influencer for your campaign is not just about finding the person with the most followers. You want someone who has enough of an audience overlap with your own brand to make it beneficial. You also want to make sure you use someone who is engaged with their followers.

HypeAuditor is one of the top tools to help you find the right influencers and manage winning campaigns. This tool gives you the important data about your potential partners and helps you evaluate the authenticity of their followers.

You can also use HypeAuditor to track posting and engagement so you always have control over your brand’s image, even when it’s in someone else’s hands.

11. Klear

Klear is geared toward being the bridge between businesses and influencers. It’s a social media tool that influencers can use to track their own performance, but it also enables advertisers to keep tabs on the campaign.

You can use Klear to keep all your communications with your influencer in one place, monitor their posts and engagement, and understand how their activity is affecting your bottom line.

