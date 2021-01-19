Quali, a company developing sandbox software for cloud and DevOps automation, today announced it has raised $54 million. The company says the funds will be put toward expanding its customer base and enabling new partnerships while growing its workforce.

The public cloud market was worth around $186.4 billion in 2018, Gartner says, up 21.4% over 2017. But recent surveys find that enterprises still have concerns about cloud computing. According to RightScale’s 2018 State of the Cloud Report, 73% of respondents listed a lack of resources and expertise as a challenge, with 27% saying it was a significant challenge.

Quali, which was founded in 2004 by Alex Ackerman and Moshe Moskovitch, aims to simplify cloud deployment by giving developers, quality assurance testers, and IT teams self-service access to an app and infrastructure across private, public, and hybrid-cloud environments. Its software lets companies implement separation of duties and allow employees with different levels of expertise low-code access to blueprint building blocks.

Quali adopts a modular approach to blueprinting in the sense that its blueprints are source-controlled and synced with repositories like GitHub and Bitbucket. Users can view dashboards that connect public cloud costs back to business, estimate costs per blueprint, and provide cloud spend visibility.

With Quali’s platform, users can create and manage topologies built from test bed devices in the lab or premade templates. They’re also able to model complex infrastructure and app environments using drag-and-drop modules to combine physical and virtual infrastructure, network connectivity, applications, and cloud interfaces.

Quali provides audit trails, business intelligence, and analytics on cloud and infrastructure usage. It also automates environments based on infrastructure principals with dynamic configurations at setup and teardown.

Quali counts among its customers network carriers, service providers, network equipment manufacturers, storage manufacturers, datacenters, and financial service companies, including Cisco, Microsoft, Dell, and Verizon. The company expects to nearly double its headcount this year, filling positions at its new offices in Austin and Tel Aviv and across the U.S., Europe, and Asia.

“Development teams are burdened by the time and complexity of setting up and operating cloud infrastructure. Quali empowers developers to develop, testers to test, planners to plan, and ops to

operate by offering safe and productive access to hybrid cloud infrastructure,” Quali CEO Lior Koriat said in a statement. “Since Quali’s most recent funding in 2018, the company experienced rapid growth in sales, platform innovation, and expanded its own workforce globally.”

Austin, Texas-based Quali’s latest funding round was co-led by Greenfield Partners and JVP. It brings the company’s total raised to nearly $100 million, following a $22.5 million series C round.